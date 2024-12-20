Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s reminder, Daniel warns Nick, encore episode, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease not everyone is in the Christmas spirit in Genoa City.

It will be a bit of a short week with the Christmas holiday.

On Wednesday, December 25, Y&R will air an encore Christmas episode from 1985.

The original episode aired on December 24 and features Danny (Michael Damian) hoping for a Christmas miracle, Victor (Eric Braeden) torn between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) trying to connect with Paul (Doug Davidson).

Never fear, though, because the rest of the week will be filled with chaos on the hit daytime drama and a couple of surprises, too.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Young and the Restless.

The aftermath of Sharon’s memory

This week, Sharon (Sharon Case) learned she wasn’t the person who killed Heather (Vail Bloom). The memory brings up more questions than answers, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) is more determined than ever to prove Sharon’s innocence.

A run-in with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) could jeopardize everything Nick is doing—their fight results in Daniel issuing a stern warning to Nick about helping his ex-wife.

Speaking of Sharon, her holiday kicks off with an unexpected visitor. Will that be a good or bad thing for her?

Celebrating the holiday season

When the Newman family gathers for Christmas, Victor teaches them the real meaning of the holiday.

The mustache also embraces the season by giving Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) his blessing. It sounds like the couple will be taking another trip down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Diane (Susan Walters) hopes some Christmas magic will help her as she tries to make amends with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley.

Making amends is a theme for the Abbott family during the holiday season because Jack (Peter Bergman) has a special gift for Kyle (Michael Mealor) after their rift.

Even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) delivers some Christmas joy. In true Phyllis fashion, it doesn’t last long.

The fiery redhead puts a damper on Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) holiday celebration.

Other Genoa City tidbits

It’s not all about the holidays next week on the hit CBS soap.

Billy (Jason Thompson) has an offer for Phyllis that she can’t refuse, and all signs point to it being part of his revenge against Victor.

Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) end their relationship, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) step up their efforts to find his brother.

Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has disturbing news for Adam (Mark Grossman) that changes their lives.

It’s another must-see week as Christmas takes over the CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.