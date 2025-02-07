Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor on the defense, Diane goes rogue, and Valentine’s Day

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease love, romance, and secrets are in the air.

February sweeps are falling a bit flat on Y&R after a dramatic January featuring Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

The demise of the two evil villains kept the drama coming, especially the jaw-dropping moment involving Ian.

However, the first week of February sweeps only brought the Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Holden (Nathan Owens) twist.

That story moves full steam ahead, as does Diane’s (Susan Walters) determination to redecorate the Abbott family home.

Victor won’t back down

After Jordan and Ian were gone, Victor (Eric Braeden) returned to his old tricks in half a second. Victor came for Jack (Peter Bergman) when he stopped by the ranch to check on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The mustache’s disdain for Jack extends to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Victor puts Kyle in his place during a dinner with Claire (Hayley Erin).

After Victor undermines Kyle, he is forced to defend his actions to Claire, Nikki, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The latest drama with Victor leads Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to discuss various family matters.

Will the real Damian please stand up?

Damian may have agreed to meet with Nate (Sean Dominic), but it is far from smooth sailing. Nate fights with his new brother to reunite with Amy (Valarie Pettiford).

Little does Nate or Amy know that Damian has a trick up his sleeve to deal with his family. Meanwhile, we get more insight into Holden’s (Nathan Owens) past as a secret Genoa City connection comes to light.

When Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) hear the latest in the Damian saga, they give Nate a serious warning.

Other Y&R tidbits

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) clears the air with Sharon (Sharon Case). Speaking of Sharon, she gets the cold shoulder from Summer (Allison Lanier).

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) sets boundaries, but we aren’t quite sure why or who she sets them with.

Y&R spoilers reveal Daniel (Michael Graziadei) struggles to make a life decision. Perhaps Phyllis sets boundaries with or for him.

Valentine’s Day hits the CBS soap with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) spending the holiday in Paris. Old flames reignite in Genoa City, and new flames emerge on the day of love.

