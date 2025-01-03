Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor corners Ian, Jordan’s out of patience, and Billy’s women

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that the new year brings new problems to Genoa City.

Ian’s (Ray Wise) presence in town rocks several people to their core.

Meanwhile, the race is on to find a missing Sharon (Sharon Case) before it’s too late.

It’s not all about the Newman family drama, though.

There’s plenty going on with the Abbotts and Winters, especially Nate (Sean Dominic) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s everything happening on Y&R next week.

The Ian factor

Now that the cat is out of the bag that Ian is a free man, Victor (Eric Braeden) wastes no time having a chat with him.

The mustache faces off with Ian, but Victor’s threats don’t faze the evil villain. In fact, their clashing only prompts Ian to step up his plans for Sharon, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Victor doesn’t mess around when it comes to protecting his family and promises Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) he will keep her safe. One way Victor keeps his word is by enlisting Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) to find all the dirt on Ian.

Nick and Jordan go rogue

This week, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) made it clear to Ian that she was losing patience with the focus on Sharon, not Claire (Hayley Erin). Next week, Jordan will have had enough and take matters into her own hands to get what she wants.

When Nikki can’t stop worrying about Claire (Hayley Erin), we can’t but wonder if the truth about Jordan comes out too.

Over with Sharon, she wakes up to another nightmare—Jordan and Ian are holding her hostage. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is on the case, searching for a missing Sharon and taking drastic measures to find her before it’s too late.

Over 8 years ago,

Ian Ward shot Victor and takes Nikki hostage. #YR pic.twitter.com/K8tbRLwmtV — Tia (STOP THE FAKE NEWS SPREAD) (@expressrealism) January 3, 2025

Other Y&R tidbits

Nate and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) find out new information that leads them to his brother Damian. Nathan Owens premieres in the role of Damian on Wednesday, January 8.

Their meeting takes an interesting turn, which forces Audra and Nate to share some shocking news with Amy (Valarie Pettiford).

Back in Genoa City, Billy gets an earful from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and that’s not his only lady problem. Phyllis and Billy strike a business deal, but things don’t take long to go south.

Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) helps Cole (J. Eddie Peck), Jack (Peter Bergman) pressures Kyle (Micheal Mealor) for answers, and Devon (Bryton James) plots with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.