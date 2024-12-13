Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon’s big risk, Ian’s new plan, and Abbott holiday memories

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that the holiday spirit is hitting Genoa City.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) are two people gearing up for the Christmas season.

The Abbott siblings spend time together, remembering their family holiday celebrations.

Not everyone on Y&R is feeling festive, though.

Some, like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Ian (Ray Wise), are channeling their inner Grinch.

Ian’s gotta new plan

Evil mastermind Ian uses Jordan (Colleen Zenk) to initiate the next phase of his plan. He gives Jordan an extra incentive to help him by spilling some of his past secrets to her.

Once they have bonded, Ian pressures Jordan to play dirty to get the job done. Does Jordan really need the pressure to do that? She’s the queen of dirty deeds for revenge.

Whatever Ian says works because he and Jordan focus on his next target. When Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) falls into a trap, we are pretty sure it’s thanks to Jordan and Ian.

Yep, all signs point to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) being next on Ian’s hit list and Tessa being collateral damage.

Sharon and Phyllis make moves

After losing her friendship with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Phyllis is more determined than ever to get even with Sharon (Sharon Case). The fiery redhead wants Sharon to pay for killing Heather (Vail Bloom) and causing Phyllis’ accident.

Billy (Jason Thompson) encourages Phyllis to make a bold move in her revenge plan. Before the week ends, Phyllis changes course, and we wonder if that has to do with having Billy on her side.

Sharon seeks out Alan (Christopher Cousin) to hypnotize her. Despite Alan’s concerns about the risks, Sharon moves forward with hypnosis.

It seems to work, too, because Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon make a discovery that leads him to fear for her safety.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Diane (Susan Walters) finds an unlikely ally as she vows to prove her worth at Jabot. Speaking of Jabot, Jack won’t back down when Billy pressures him for a job again.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) puts her meddling skills to use with Claire (Hayley Erin) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), while Daniel (Michael Graziadei) puts on a brave face for Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Over with Nate (Sean Dominic), Denise Tolliver (Telma Hopkins) helps him find his new half-brother, Damian (Nathan Owens).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.