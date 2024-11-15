Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon in danger, Phyllis’ medical crisis, and Victor’s win

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that the fallout of the 13,000th episode is front and center.

November sweeps hit the halfway point, and the bombshells dropped this week will heat up for the rest of the month.

The milestone episode brought several jaw-dropping moments, including the unexpected return of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian Ward (Ray Wise).

These two are gearing up to unleash a new reign of terror on Genoa City.

Next week, no one is safe, especially Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), from the evil duo.

The aftermath of Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) accident and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) business games will also take center stage on Y&R.

Phyllis’ life hangs in the balance

Things are not looking good for Phyllis following the accident.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Summer (Allison Lanier) arrive at the hospital to find their mom in dire straits. They demand answers from Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chance (Conner Floyd) only to get more questions.

It doesn’t take long for Daniel to place the blame on Sharon. After all, Phyllis was determined to prove Sharon set up Daniel for Heather’s murder.

When Elena (Brytni Sarpy) delivers bad news about Phyllis’ condition, Daniel spirals, ready to channel all his anger into Sharon, for her part, Summer is left to make a tough decision as her brother takes matters into his own hands.

Danger lurks for Sharon

The walls are closing in on Sharon, and not just because of her own actions. Little does she know Ian and Jordan have made her their next target, and she’s in grave danger.

Now that he knows everything Sharon has done, Nick struggles with what to do. The Newman heir is torn between Sharon and Phyllis yet again.

Meanwhile, Chance discovers new damming evidence against Sharon, leading Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) to fight over Sharon’s innocence. It seems Nick hires Micheal to defend Sharon, putting the long-time friends at odds.

The Genoa City business factor

In addition to the Phyllis and Sharon drama from the 13,000th episode, we saw Victor buy Chancellor-Abbott from Jill (Jess Walton) and supposedly sign Glissade to Diane (Susan Walters).

Next week, Victor gets the upper hand on Diane, so we suspect things are not as they seem with Glissade. All signs point to the mustache knowing Diane and Jack (Peter Bergman) were playing him all along.

On the Chancellor-Abbott front, Victor announces Nikki’s new role in the company as Billy (Jason Thompson) reels from Jill’s betrayal. Billy Boy plots his revenge against the mustache and his mother.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Jack learns Diane made a sacrifice for the family, and Sally (Courtney Hope) gets payback. Sally and Billy also do their best to fight temptation amid their sadness.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.