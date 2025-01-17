Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon clings to life, Victor’s new lead, and Victoria worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease a short week and a lot of drama.

Just as things are heating up in Genoa City, the daytime drama will be preempted for just one day.

On Monday, January 20, Y&R will be preempted for coverage of the presidential inauguration.

Things pick up right where they left off on Tuesday, January 21, with the walls closing in on Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Sharon (Sharon Case) for very different reasons.

That’s not all, either.

Here’s everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Victor gets the upper hand

This week, Victor (Eric Braeden) caught Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Claire (Hayley Erin), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in a pow-wow. Despite the ladies covering, Victor grows very suspicious of the meeting as Nikki’s behavior sends up red flags.

Meanwhile, Victoria can’t stop worrying as Claire moves full steam ahead with her plan to trap Jordan so they can kill her. Claire does a good job of gaining Jordan’s trust, only to have Victor throw a wrench in their plan.

That’s right, the mustache gets a clue and sets his own trap for Jordan. It works, too, because Victor backs Jordan into a corner before the week is over.

Once Victor’s dirty work is done, he puts Nikki in the hot seat and questions her recent judgment.

The race to find Sharon

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chance (Conner Floyd) ramp up their search for Ian’s (Ray Wise) accomplice. They get one step closer thanks to a clue at the hotel where Ian and Jordan are staying.

However, time is running out for Sharon after her escape plan goes awry. The drugs in her system cloud her thinking as she plots her escape.

Instead of setting herself free, Sharon does more harm than good. Sharon’s life hangs in the balance as Chance and Nick race to find her.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) braces for Ian’s next move, and she should be worried. Ian relishes in tormenting Mariah through her loved ones.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) once again finds herself in Ian’s crosshairs. She knows who he is this time, but will she fall for his plea that Mariah needs their help?

When Mariah makes an unexpected discovery, it’s anyone’s guess if it’s about Sharon or Ian getting his hooks into her wife.

All of this, plus Billy (Jason Thompson), shocks those close to him by starting a new chapter in his life, thanks to Sally (Courtney Hope).

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.