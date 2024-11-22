Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis and Sharon reality checks, Billy chaos, and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease a short week is on tap.

It’s the final week of November sweeps, and it comes amid the Thanksgiving holiday.

Y&R fans know that means preemptions are on the horizon for the daytime drama.

On Thursday, November 28, The Young and the Restless will be preempted due to CBS’ NFL football coverage.

The show will also not air on Friday, November 29, as CBS airs College Football instead.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That means only three new episodes of Y&R next week, but never fear, the soap plans to cram a lot into the short week.

The fallout of Sharon and Phyllis’ life-changing moments

November sweeps focused heavily on who killed Heather (Vail Bloom) and the bombshell being dropped, indicating that it was not Sharon (Sharon Case). Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) are the culprits.

Their unexpected returns will wreak havoc on Genoa City well into the New Year. However, no one knows about Jordan and Ian.

The fallout of Sharon’s actions, including the accident involving Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), will be front and center for a while. Both women are headed for a serious reality check as new twists emerge.

Phyllis reels from the accident as a new medical issue becomes a permanent and painful reminder of the accident. Meanwhile, Sharon becomes the town pariah and finds solace from an old friend.

Since Nick (Joshua Morrow) is caught between Phyllis and Sharon, Adam (Mark Grossman) steps up to be Sharon’s shoulder to lean on.

Billy and Jack are on the defense

The aftermath of Billy (Jason Thompson) losing Chancellor-Abbott to Victor (Eric Braeden) sends Billy Boy spiraling. Billy attempts to make amends with Jill (Jess Walton), but he loses his cool with his mother.

Adding fuel to Billy’s not keeping his cool with his mother is the fact that Victor relishes twisting the knife in Billy’s back. Since Jack (Peter Bergman) won’t give him a job at Jabot, Billy really is on his own, and that’s never a good thing.

Speaking of Jack, he tries to repair his relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor). It should surprise no one that Kyle isn’t keen to listen to his father.

Thanksgiving at the Abbott mansion leads Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) to come clean about their deception.

More Y&R drama

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wastes no time settling into her new role at Chancellor Enterprises. Yes, the name has been changed again.

Victor warns Claire (Hayley Erin) about Kyle when he isn’t goading Billy. The mustache isn’t happy about the burgeoning romance and plans to do everything in his power to destroy it.

Plus, Amy (Valarie Pettiford) visits Nate (Sean Dominic).

It’s another don’t-miss week in Genoa City as November sweeps end.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.