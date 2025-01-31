Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki schools Claire, Sally’s new enemy, and Nick helps Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap reveal it’s time to move on in Genoa City.

February sweeps kick off next week.

The pivotal month has much to live up to after the past couple of weeks of jaw-dropping drama on Y&R.

While one major story has wrapped up, the daytime drama is jump-starting new stories to keep fans entertained.

Front and center will, of course, be the aftermath of what happened with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise).

Let’s take a look at everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

The Newman family moves on

Even a gunshot wound won’t stop Victor (Eric Braeden) from continuing his feud with Jack (Peter Bergman). Victor takes issue with Jack when he shows up to check on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) after the Ian and Jordan nightmare.

After the Jordan drama, Nikki takes drastic measures to teach Claire (Hayley Erin) a valuable lesson.

Speaking of Claire, she isn’t fooling Kyle (Michael Mealor) with her “I am okay” act. Kyle fears Jordan’s death is taking more of a toll than Claire is sharing with him.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a heart-to-heart with her father following recent events. The mustache opens up to his daughter like never before.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) grow closer as he helps her navigate everything that’s happened over the past six months. Here’s hoping a Schick reunion is part of February sweeps.

The Abbott family has their problems

Now that the craziness with the Newman family has played out, the Abbott family moves back to the forefront. Decisions are the name of the game for the Abbotts, including Diane (Susan Walters) making a huge one without consulting her husband.

Billy (Jason Thompson) gets some unwanted brotherly advice from Jack as he moves forward with a new venture. The next chapter for Billy involves an alliance with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), which raises red flags for Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Before the week is over, Jack must defend his actions. The question is, does it have to do with Diane or his feud with Victor?

Nate’s got family drama, too

After meeting in Los Angeles, Damien (Nathan Owens) arrives in Genoa City with another secret.

Damien gives Nate (Sean Dominic) something to think about. The news rocks Amy (Valarie Pettiford) and Nate’s world.

It turns out Damien isn’t Nate’s only problem next week. Audra (Zuleyka Silver) drops a bombshell secret after deciding to be more open with him.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sally (Courtney Hope) makes an enemy out of Phyllis after pushing her buttons. The new feud leads Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to teach Sally a little history lesson about Phyllis.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week on the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.