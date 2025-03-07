Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick and Billy team up, more kidnapping drama, and Summer plots

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) being held hostage remains front and center on the show.

The good news for those not interested in this storyline is that spoilers tease that the climax is near.

There’s also a twist coming for Nate (Sean Dominic) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), thanks to Holden (Nathan Owens).

Meanwhile, Summer (Allison Lanier) once again proves she’s a chip off the old block as she vows to get what she wants — Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week

Billy and Nick work together

Now that the cat is out of the bag that both Sharon and Phyllis are missing, Billy (Jason Thompson) convinces Nick (Josh Morrow) that they need to team up. Against his better judgment, Nick agrees to work with Billy to bring the two women home.

Chance (Conner Floyd) is still on the case, too. When the cop lends Summer a shoulder to lean on, will it be about her mother or her ex-husband?

Before the week ends, Chance shares a lead with Nick and Billy, bringing them closer to finding Phyllis and Sharon. It’s a good thing because time is running out for them.

Sharon and Phyllis fight it out

Over with the kidnapped duo, things take multiple turns as their captor keeps playing games. In fact, one message from the mystery voice rocks Sharon and Phyllis to their core.

So far, Phyllis and Sharon have been forced to work together, but that changes next week. Phyllis will have to make an impossible decision to save herself.

All signs point to Phyllis’ choosing to help or save Sharon, too, because the women get the upper hand. In true soap fashion, though, their control doesn’t last long, and they fall into a horrible trap.

Sharon and Phyllis end the week literally fighting for their lives, so Nick, Billy, and Chance better hurry up and find them before it’s too late.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Audra covers her tracks with Nate regarding her past with Holden. However, when Holden decides to stick around town, Nate notices something is off with his girlfriend.

Speaking of Holden, he has a very flirty encounter with Claire (Hayley Erin). Could Summer use this to cause a rift between Claire and Kyle?

It’s not all doom and gloom in Genoa City. Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) share some good news with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters).

A lot is happening on the hit CBS soap next week. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on Y&R is missed!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.