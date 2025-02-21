Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Missing Sharon and Phyllis, Chelsea plots, and Victor’s warning

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease February sweeps are finally heating up.

After mostly more of the same for sweeps month, Y&R is stirring the pot in the final week.

There’s movement on many fronts, including what happened to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Holden (Nathan Owens) and Damian (Jermaine Rivers) will still be at the forefront, but their storylines are shifting.

In true soap fashion, a couple of twists and turns are coming our way to end sweeps month.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of those twists involves Sharon (Sharon Case) vanishing too.

Phyllis and Sharon are nowhere to be found

This week, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Summer (Allison Lanier) sounded the alarm bells when Phyllis became MIA. When Nick (Joshua) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) reveal Sharon is also missing, worry mounts for both women.

Meanwhile, Phyllis and Sharon find themselves in quite a predicament, and it has Ian (Ray Wise) written all over it. The two enemies will be forced to work together to save themselves, but it won’t be easy.

Sharon faces an unthinkable decision, while Phyllis stands her ground because things look bleak for her.

Before the week ends, Phyllis and Sharon’s loved ones turn on each other as they suspect the other of foul play.

Audra comes clean

In a very unsoap-like move, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) tells Nate (Sean Dominic) the truth about her connection to Holden. Will she tell him the whole truth, including Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) involvement?

After she talks to Nate, Audra makes a beeline to set boundaries for Holden. Audra doesn’t want his being in Genoa City to jeopardize her relationship with Nate, which we all know it will.

Over with Damian, he decides to stick around, and it’s not because of Amy (Valarie Pettiford). Damian sets his sights on getting to know Lily (Christel Khalil), but is his reason personal or professional?

Other Y&R tidbits

In an attempt to keep a lid on what’s happening with Sharon and Phyllis, Daniel and Nick keep Phyllis’ disappearance from Billy (Jason Thompson). Victor (Eric Braeden) warns Nick about Sharon once he learns she’s missing again.

Speaking of Victor, he has a new assignment for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that will help Lily out.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are using their scheming skills against each other. This time, though, it’s all in the name of love as they finally reunite.

Who’s ready for an exciting week on the hit CBS soap?

In other soap news, Beyond the Gates premieres next week and Y&R stars are supporting the show. You can read what they had to say here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.