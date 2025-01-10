Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jordan’s secret is out, Ian plays games, and suspicious Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease bombshells are dropping all over Genoa City.

It’s full steam ahead on Y&R, with many storylines gaining traction ahead of February sweeps.

While the focus has been on Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) return, that will shift slightly next week.

After weeks on the back burner, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are moving to the forefront.

Things also heat up between Nate (Sean Dominic) and his new brother Damien (Nathan Owens) as the latter keeps a major secret from Nate.

Despite other storylines moving along, The Young and the Restless will have plenty of the Jordan and Ian drama next week.

The walls close in on Ian and Jordan

It was only a matter of time before someone busted Jordan. Next week, Claire (Hayley Erin) finally figures it out after several clues lead her to her aunt.

When she realizes Jordan has been lurking around, Claire wastes no time filling in Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on the news. Although Victoria and Nikki worry for Claire, she proves she can handle herself.

Jordan gets quite the shock during a face-off with her niece. Claire threatens her aunt, making it clear she’s all Newman now.

Meanwhile, Ian’s plan for Sharon (Sharon Case) takes a dangerous turn. We have a feeling that has something to do with Victor (Eric Braeden) uncovering all of Ian’s dirty deeds.

Things are changing in Genoa City

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) new partnership hits a snag thanks to her putting the screws to him.

Speaking of Billy Boy, he makes a shocking decision that leaves many wondering what is really going on with him.

Over with Chelsea, she’s left stunned after finding a way to call a truce with Victoria.

Chelsea also finds some common ground with Adam, who won’t give up on her and Connor (Judah Mackey) moving to the ranch with him.

More Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nick (Joshua Morrow) shares a new theory about Sharon with Chance (Conner Floyd) while Sharon struggles to find a way to escape.

Summer (Allison Lanier) stands her ground with Kyle (Michael Mealor) over his romance with Claire, and Victor’s suspicions are raised when Nikki isn’t acting like herself.

There’s so much happening on the hit CBS soap. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.