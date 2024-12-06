Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ian on the prowl, Phyllis loses it, Victor’s test, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes tease more of the same on the hit CBS soap.

With the holiday season on the horizon, Y&R reels from the November sweeps drama.

Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) return heats up as we gear up for an explosive end to 2024.

The fallout of the accident involving Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) leads to more division in Genoa City.

Despite Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) thinking they got one over on Victor (Eric Braeden), the mustache has another surprise in store for them.

Let’s take a look at everything happening next week on The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis pushes for justice

Even though Phyllis remembers seeing truck lights ahead of the accident, she’s not backing down from blaming Sharon for everything. Phyllis and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) demand justice for Heather (Vail Bloom) and the car crash.

The blind rage Phyllis has for Sharon threatens her friendship with Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Michael, representing Sharon, continues to push Phyllis’ buttons, prompting her to take action that just might end her friendship with the lawyer.

Speaking of Sharon, she makes the situation with Phyllis worse by spying on the fiery redhead. Plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discover more disturbing news about Sharon’s behavior.

Billy and Nate make bold moves

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) hires a private investigator to help find his new half-brother. One person not entirely on board with this is Audra (Zuleyka Silver), who makes a promise to Nate that we all know she won’t keep.

When Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) return from their honeymoon, Devon is immediately hit with a request from Nate. It seems Nate wants Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon to ease up on Audra ahead of the holiday season.

After striking out with Jack, Billy (Jason Thompson) goes to Diane with a new business proposition. More trouble is brewing for Billy, too, but this time in his personal life, as Sally (Courtney Hope) second-guesses their relationship.

Ian hits town, and Victor has another loyalty test

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Ian finally steps out of the motel to do some recon of his own. Ian’s cover may be blown when he literally bumps into an old foe. Jordan also continues to slither around, and she takes on a new persona to get some intel.

Jack isn’t Victor’s only target next week. Victor tests Claire’s (Hayley Erin) family loyalty now that her romance with Kyle (Michael Mealor) is a thing.

The new relationship also sees Kyle playing peacemaker between Summer (Allison Lanier) and Claire.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.