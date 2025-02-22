Young and the Restless spoilers: Fear mounts for Phyllis and Sharon, Damian grills Lily, and Adam is all in

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that tensions mount as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are nowhere to be found.

February sweeps are going out with a bang on the hit CBS soap.

It’s about time, too, considering it’s been a snoozefest lately.

However, the sudden disappearance of Sharon and Phyllis is about to shake things up.

There’s also some romance brewing on Y&R as one couple reunites and a potential new one plays games.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama teases all three events.

What happened to Sharon and Phyllis?

This week, Phyllis went missing. In the preview video, Y&R fans learn that Sharon is also MIA, and suspicions from both families are mounting.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Summer (Allison Lanier), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Chance (Conner Floyd) are at Crimson Lights hashing out the situation.

It doesn’t take long for the group to realize something weird is happening with Sharon and Phyllis missing. After all, the two enemies would never go anywhere together willingly.

Mariah soon insinuates that perhaps one didn’t go of their own free will. The look on Mariah’s face speaks volumes as she makes it clear she’s pointing a finger at Phyllis.

Who could blame Mariah? Phyllis has spent months spouting about how Sharon needs to pay for her actions.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon and Phyllis’ families should be worried because their lives are in grave danger.

New couple alerts in Genoa City

A flip of the scene shows Damam (Jermaine Rivers) looking for details about Lily (Christel Khalil). The two are having dinner together, and Damian can’t hide his interest in her.

Ever since Damian literally ran into Lily, he’s had an interest in her—the reason why remains to be seen. However, all signs point to Damian having a personal interest in her as he questions her about her love life.

It’s smiles all around for Lily, so she doesn’t seem to mind the line of questioning at all. The writers are testing the waters for a Lily and Damian pairing.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) share a nice meal at their new home. They are both like giddy school girls, which means a Chadam reunion is happening.

“Who thought we would be here,” Adam asks, with Chelsea looking endearing at him.

So much is happening on Y&R make sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.