Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire’s Victor problem, Damian fights, and Harrison stuns Summer and Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap reveal February sweeps will be lackluster.

This first week of sweeps was rather boring after the Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) drama played out in January.

Although Y&R gave us the Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Holden (Nathan Owens) twist, sweeps have been blah so far.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be changing, as the latest preview video doesn’t pack much of a punch.

In fact, it teases more of the same: storylines that simply aren’t hitting with fans.

Seriously, Claire (Hayley Erin) thinks that of all people, she can win against Victor (Eric Braeden). We don’t think so.

More Claire, Kyle, and Summer drama is coming

Now that Claire and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are officially a couple, they are dealing with some pushback from loved ones. Victor is at the top of that list because he doesn’t want his granddaughter to date the son of his enemy, Jack (Peter Bergman).

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor puts Kyle in his place during a dinner with him and Claire. In the preview footage, Claire turns to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for advice on how to beat Victor at his own game.

Victoria has the best look on her face because trying to win against her father is something she knows all too well.

Meanwhile, Victor isn’t going to be the only obstacle Kyle and Claire face next week. Family night with Summer (Allison Lanier), Kyle, and Harrison (Redding Munsell) takes a turn.

Harrison gushes over having a night with both his parents. The little guy shocks Kyle and Summer, hoping they will hug like they did on Halloween night.

It’s definitely not what Summer or Kyle expected to hear from their son.

Damian meets with Nate and Amy

The cat is out of the bag about Holden and Damian. Now it’s time for Amy (Valarie Pettiford), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Damian to face the music.

In true soap fashion, the family reunion is far from happy. Damian is ready for a fight, accusing Nate of scamming his mom.

After Amy sets the record straight, Nate tries calming Damian by calling him bro, which just sets him off. There’s no question that Damian’s angry and not holding back on his feelings.

Will Victoria help Claire with her Victor problem? Will Harrison come between Claire and Kyle? Will Damian accept the truth from his mother and brother?

Make sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out the answers to those questions and more.

In other Y&R news, Eric Braeden addressed the retirement rumors that were making the rounds. You can read what he said here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.