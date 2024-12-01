Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire runs into Jordan, Jack’s Diane plan, and Nick corners Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the aftermath of November sweeps means Genoa City is in for a rough ride as the holiday season nears.

Following the short week, Y&R returns to take various storylines to the next level.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, head writer Josh Griffith revealed that 2024 will end with a bang and lots of drama.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap teases a bit of what we can expect, but honestly, not much.

We do know the return of Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) picks up steam.

Outside of Society, Claire (Hayley Erin) spots a disguised Jordan and questions her. Even though Jordan does her best to cover, something doesn’t sit right with Claire, so she continues to press her more.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) looks on as Jordan squirms to get out of the situation, but we have a feeling Claire just might be onto her crazy aunt.

Will Chance help Nick?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) goes out on his own to prove Sharon (Sharon Case) didn’t kill Heather (Vail Bloom) or cause the accident with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Nick tracks down Chance (Conner Floyd) to help him find out the truth. However, Chance is reluctant since Sharon’s confession has taken the case out of his hands.

After they discuss how something isn’t right about Sharon coming clean, Nick wastes no time asking for Chance’s help. Considering the police think this is an open and shut case, will Chance step up for Nick?

We know that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) won’t be doing Sharon any favors even though she saw the truck headlights, so hopefully, Nick can get someone on his side.

Jack has a brilliant idea

Meanwhile, Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) deal with their lives after the fake fight.

Victor (Eric Braeden) pulled one over on Diane by having her fire Kyle from Glissade and then dismantling the company before giving her the paperwork for the company.

Glissade is worthless, and Kyle won’t return to Jabot, so when Jack has an idea for Diane, we are pretty sure he wants her back at Jabot. Then again, his brilliant idea could have to do with them winning over Kyle, who honestly isn’t even close to forgiving his parents.

Will Claire realize Jordan is in disguise? Will Chance give in to Nick? What does Jack have in mind for Diane?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama, so make sure to tune in.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.