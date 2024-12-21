Young and the Restless spoilers: Christmas joy hits Genoa City and Phyllis The Grinch

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Genoa City gets into the Christmas spirit.

In true soap fashion, not everyone feels the joy this holiday season.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) can’t seem to help herself and put the drama on hold, even for the festive occasion.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap gives fans a look at some holiday moments taking place on the show.

It should surprise no one that the Newman family goes all out as they enjoy the newly rebuilt ranch house.

They aren’t the only family with a moment during this magical time of year either.

Genoa City enjoys Christmas

After all their years together, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) can’t hide their affection for one another, especially this time of year. The happy couple gets busted enjoying a holiday kiss by Claire (Hayley Erin) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck).

Claire makes fun of her grandparents for not even needing mistletoe to get in the holiday spirit, and Nikki pretends to scold her granddaughter.

We are not going to lie; it’s a bit of a cheesy scene. Hopefully, the entire Newman celebration won’t be filled with the same awkwardness and cheesiness.

Speaking of awkwardness, Diane (Susan Walters) meets with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to try to squash their beef. The fake fight with Jack (Peter Bergman) didn’t earn her any points with the Abbott women.

Diane gives a speech before the women cheers with drinks in hand. However, Ashley’s look makes it clear that their issues are far from over.

Phyllis makes a holiday scene

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis does get in the holiday spirit, but not before she ruins a celebration for Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

Phyllis gets Lauren riled up and defensive. Seriously, it was great to see Lauren in that mode again as she puts Phyllis in her place while also spilling some tea about Sharon (Sharon Case).

Y&R fans know Sharon remembered she didn’t kill Heather, but something tells us Lauren wasn’t supposed to let Phyllis know that information yet. Perhaps that’s one reason Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) clash in an upcoming episode.

In other The Young and the Restless news, the cast celebrated the holiday season while spreading joy for a good cause. You can see what they did here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.