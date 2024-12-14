Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy has a secret weapon, Nate gains a brother, and desperate Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the hit CBS soap is shaking things up as the year winds down.

Only a couple of weeks remain in 2024.

However, we know several preemptions for the holiday season are on the horizon.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Y&R, it’s pretty clear the show is pulling out all the stops before that happens.

The footage reveals that Nate (Sean Dominic) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) lives are about to take a serious turn.

Meanwhile, a Billy (Jason Thompson) bombshell proves the Abbott heir is up to his old tricks.

Sharon and Nate are faced with life-changing decisions

After agreeing to help Amy (Valarie Pettiford) find his brother Damian (Nathan Owens), things move faster than Nate expected. Nate enlisted the help of Denise Tolliver (Telma Hopkins), who was recommended by Devon (Bryton James) to find Damien.

Denise was successful, leaving Nate unsure of his next move. At Crimson Lights, Denise asks Amy and Nate for direction, only to have the latter be stumped.

Sharon pleads with Alan (Christopher Cousins) to hypnotize her. With Nick (Joshua Morrow) by her side, Sharon assures Alan she knows the risks but doesn’t care.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon and Nick make a shocking discovery, which means Alan likely gives in to hypnotizing Sharon.

Can Sharon really trust Alan, though?

There’s something about him that rubs Y&R fans the wrong way. Now, with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) on the loose, we wonder if Alan isn’t in cahoots with them.

Billy’s ready to settle the score

In the video, Billy reassures Sally (Courtney Hope) that he won’t fail. When Sally questions how he plans to ensure that won’t happen, Billy admits he has a plan and says, “He just walked in the door.”

It’s a safe bet that Billy’s talking about getting revenge on Victor (Eric Braeden). The mustache convinced Jill (Jess Walton) to double-cross Billy, even if ousting him from Chancellor Industries was deserved.

Although Billy has enlisted Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to help him with his Victor problem, she’s not his secret weapon. Billy mentions “he” in the video, meaning we will have to tune in to find out who is willing to work with Billy against Victor.

Perhaps Kyle (Michael Mealor) is teaming up with Billy as payback for Victor using him as part of his revenge on Jack (Peter Bergman).

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.