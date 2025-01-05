Young and the Restless boss teases ‘whirlpool of romance, suspense, and family conflict’ in 2025

The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith has big plans for 2025 after what he deemed a successful 2024.

Fans of Y&R may not agree with the last part, considering their frustration with many things throughout last year.

However, it’s a new year, and we are hopeful the hit CBS soap gets back on track.

Josh recently spoke with TV Insider to preview what Y&R has on deck as a new year begins.

“It will be even better than 2024. It will be a whirlpool of romance, suspense, and family conflict,” he explained to the outlet.

The climax of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) returning for revenge brings twists and turns fans never saw coming.

There’s also the reignited feud between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden), which will significantly impact the romance between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

That’s not all either, as Josh revealed some surprises for The Young and the Restless in 2025.

The Jordan and Ian factor

According to Josh, Ian and Jordan’s return will heat up over the first few months, especially during the February sweeps.

“We’re headed for a wild ride and a massive showdown between this diabolical duo and the Newmans. Look for major showdowns between Nikki and Jordan and Victor and Ian,” Josh stated.

The story will rock Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to her core and turn her relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) upside down.

Schick fans will be happy to know that what happens with Jordan and Ian pushes Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) closer together. Romance is on the horizon, but it will be a slow burn for the former couple.

Another relationship taking a turn because of the evil villains is Sharon and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

“Sharon and Phyllis will be thrown into a life-or-death situation where they’re both going to have to reevaluate their relationship,” Josh told the outlet.

When Daniel learns the truth about Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death, he experiences an emotional rollercoaster that involves forgiveness and a possible new romance.

Victor and Jack go to war again

Even with more pressing family matters, Jack and Victor are still committed to destroying each other. The mustache won’t forgive Jack for what he did when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was drinking.

“The rivalry and the hatred between Victor and Jack. That’s going to continue, and in true Jack/Victor battle history, just as one thinks they bested the other, the other one comes up with another strategy. So, the war is going to escalate,” the head writer spilled to TV Insider.

Victor isn’t done going after Jabot, forcing Jack to take drastic measures again.

Love and family drama take over Genoa City

It turns out Victor and Jack aren’t the only ones who don’t want Kyle and Claire together. Summer (Allison Lanier) decides she wants Kyle back and proves she’s every bit Phyllis’ daughter with her methods to make that happen.

Speaking of Phyllis, she lands in a love triangle with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope). Phyllis plays the devil to Sally’s angel, trying to win Billy over. Things get more complicated as Billy and Phyllis go into business together.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are thrown for a loop with the addition of Nate’s (Sean Dominic) half-brother, Damian (Nathan Owens). A new mystery surrounding Audra (Zuleyka Silver) will also send shockwaves through the Winters family.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) explore their relationship outside of being parents as they live together for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake. It sounds like Chadam will emerge at some point in the new year.

What do you think of his ideas? Sound off in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.