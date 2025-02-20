Young and the Restless and Days of our Lives stars show support Beyond the Gates

CBS will add Beyond the Gates to their daytime lineup in a few days.

Beyond the Gates is the first new soap to premiere in over 25 years.

It’s a big deal for a network to launch a soap at a time when daytime cancellation is always looming.

Beyond the Gates will be the first-ever predominantly Black hour-long soap, adding another layer of anticipation for the new series.

CBS has been airing a special all week long to get fans excited to check out the show.

Now, other soap stars are sharing their excitement and support while welcoming Beyond the Gates to the soap family.

Young and the Restless stars are ready for Beyond the Gates

Speaking with Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless stars Sean Dominic (Nate), Jason Thompson (Billy), Loren Lott (Ana), and Zuleyka Silver (Audra) all shared their happiness about the new CBS soap.

“Kudos to them. I want to see this show rock out, and I’m excited to see the cast. I hear it might be some people that I know,” Sean joked. “I want this show to do great, and I would love to do some crossovers too.”

Meanwhile, Jason thinks it’s “fantastic” that a new soap is launching at a time when many feel that daytime dramas have become a thing of the past.

“We’re totally here to support it,” he shared.

Zuleyka echoed Jason’s excitement about having a new soap in the family while insisting soaps are not going anywhere.

Having a whole Black soap feels good to Loren. The actress admitted it also shows the progress made in the daytime industry.

“It’s an honor to hear that it’s coming,” Loren expressed.

Days of our Lives stars show support for Beyond the Gates

Martha Madison (Belle), Colton Little (Andrew), Stephen Nichols (Steve), and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) from Days of our Lives also got in on sharing their happiness to have a new daytime drama in the mix.

Stephen revealed that Michele Val Jean, who created and is the head writer for Beyond the Gates, wrote for him when he played Stefan Cassadine on General Hospital.

“I think it’s going to be fabulous. She’s a really great writer, and I’m very excited for the new show,” he expressed.

Colton calls the cast “amazing, diverse, and wonderful.” Days of our Lives alum Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) plays Bradley “Smitty” Smith on Beyond the Gates, and Colton gave him a shout-out.

“It’s gonna be incredible,” Colton spilled.

Brandon and Martha gushed over the entire Beyond the Gates team, from producers to writers to cast. They are in awe of the talent on the new soap and are ready to see everyone in action.

The soap world is rallying behind Beyond the Gates before the premiere, and we would expect nothing less. This likely won’t be the last we hear from the soap world as the new CBS daytime drama hits the airwaves next week.

Beyond the Gates premieres on Monday, February 24, at 2/1c on CBS.