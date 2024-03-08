Days of our Lives fans are buzzing about whether or not Paulina (Jackée Harry) will die, especially after Friday’s show.

Paulina can’t catch a break, and things have gone from bad to worse for her.

The Salem mayor was first diagnosed with cancer, but after a successful surgery, she suffered a heart attack.

With her family rallied around her, Paulina declined this week as she waited for a heart transplant.

In true soap fashion, Days fans were left with a Friday cliffhanger that has Paulina’s life hanging in the balance.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So will Paulina survive this health crisis, or will Abe (James Reynolds) lose another wife?

Will Paulina die on Days of our Lives?

All signs point to Paulina sticking around and some soap magic saving her life. Jackée hasn’t indicated that she plans to leave the show.

The actress has been enjoying her time in Salem, even sharing recently how much she’s enjoying Paulina’s current storyline. Working with the talented James has also been a plus for Jackée.

Aside from Jackée seemingly having no plans to leave Days, the writers simply couldn’t kill off two of Abe’s wives. Seriously, the guy has been through the wringer with love and finally found someone to fill his heart the way Lexie (Renée Jones) did in Paulina.

Plus, Abe still has amnesia. It would be a disservice to fans to have him regain his memory after Paulina dies. After all, Paulina and Abe fans anxiously await the reunion where he finally remembers.

There is also a little teaser from Paulina Jackée that has us convinced Paulina isn’t going anywhere.

Jackée Harry teases Paulina’s future on Days

In a Soap Opera Digest preview, Jackée hinted at what happens next with Paulina, and it bodes well for Paulina fans.

“Paulina thinks she’s going on to heaven; she thinks she’s going to the pearly gates,” the actress shared with the outlet.

However, things are never as they seem in Salem, and Jackée teases that just might be the case with Paulina. Days of our Lives is famous for making viewers feel like time is up for a character, only to have a twist change the direction of the storyline.

Look at what happened with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) last year.

Be sure to keep watching the hit Peacock soap to find out if Paulina dies or gets a miracle.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.