Will Chef Jono get fired from Below Deck Med?

Will Chef Jono get fired on Below Deck Med? That’s the question Below Deck Med fans are asking after chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford prepared mediocre food for VIP charter guests.

Below Deck Med charter guest Gigi Fernandez reunited with her friend Captain Sandy Yawn for her second stint in the hit yachting franchise.

Gigi first appeared on Below Deck Season 10 and had high expectations for the food after Chef Rachel Hargrove hit it out of the park the first time around.

After three disappointing meals—bland chicken, too spicy rice, a chocolate sponge cake lacking chocolate flavor, and cold eggs—Gigi went straight to Captain Sandy to complain.

The episode, of course, ended on a cliffhanger with Captain Sandy calling Jono up to the bridge for a chat.

Now, Below Deck Med fans can’t stop buzzing about whether the chef’s days are numbered.

Will Chef Jono get fired on Below Deck Med?

It’s no secret that Captain Sandy has no problem replacing a chef if she feels the food is not meeting a superyacht’s high standards. However, this is only the second charter, so the odds are Captain Sandy won’t get rid of Jono yet.

Aside from her not wanting to fire a chef mid-charter where one of her friends is the primary, Captain Sandy will at least give him three charters. That being said, though, there’s no question that if Jono doesn’t step up his game, the captain won’t hesitate to fire him.

The last time Captain Sandy fired a chef was during Season 5 of Below Deck Med when she let go of Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran. However, Below Deck Med Season 6 Chef Mathew Shea did push her to the brink and came close to being sent packing.

Social media was on fire during the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, with fans in a frenzy over Jono and wondering how long he will last on the show.

Below Deck Med fans weigh in on Chef Jono not lasting all season

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with Below Deck Med fan comments about Jono, and many don’t think he will make it to the end.

“How many charters do we give Jono? He’s Kiko without the charm or talent.” read an X.

Another used a GIF of Hannah Ferrier to express, “I do not think the chef will be around this entire season. 😵‍💫”

A different one was rooting for Jono, but they also felt he would be sent home and needed to go to culinary school when that happened.

One critic simply thinks Jono isn’t good, stating “Bye” while sharing thoughts on the chef.

There’s still plenty more to play out in Below Deck Med Season 9, as we are only three episodes in, so we will have to wait and see what happens to Jono.

Do you think Jono will get fired?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.