Will Bo and Hope return to Days of our Lives? Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell weigh in

Days of our Lives fans have been wondering if Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Bo (Peter Reckell) would return after the way their storyline was wrapped up last spring.

Bope fans did not get the happy reunion they deserved after being apart for so many years.

Instead of riding off into the sunset, Bo was shot and remains in a coma in a hidden location with Hope by his side.

Last week, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) left Salem to go to rehab near his parents.

All of Hope and Bo’s family are off-screen now, which has Days fans hoping for a return for the supercouple and their family.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s not unlike Days of our Lives to have characters come and go for storyline or personal reasons.

So, are Kristan and Peter willing to return to the hit Peacock soap opera?

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso weigh in on a possible Bo and Hope return on Days of our Lives

This week, Kristian and Peter appeared on the podcast Hey Dude… The 90’s Called! with actress Christine Taylor and David Lascher. The hosts reflected a lot on the supercouple but couldn’t help asking if Peter and Kristian were ready to return.

Peter didn’t hold back his enthusiasm to revisit the role of Bo and his wish to help celebrate Days’ 60th anniversary next year.

“It looks like the kind of thing I’d like to get back in. Especially when this anniversary of the show’s coming up, it’d be great to be a part of it,” he spilled before adding, “I think Kristian’s a little quiet over there.”

It’s no secret that when Kristian left the show in 2020, she wasn’t satisfied with how Hope was being written and was ready to put the character behind her. However, Kristian did agree to do Beyond Salem Chapter 2 to reunite with Peter and then later return to Days to wrap up that storyline for a brief stint.

What it comes down to for Kristian is the history of the character and that being written honestly. Kristian did not see that before she left the show in 2020.

“It’s all about quality. The history is what it is,” she expressed.

The actress carefully avoided the question of revisiting Hope, even when David suggested the soap mantra is “Never say never.”

We were doing about 100 pages of dialogue a day. “Fancy face” just popped out. https://t.co/3qHQ0dHVuH — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) October 15, 2023

If the writers want Bo and Hope back for the 60th anniversary, they better make sure the history is spot in to entice Kristian to return.

Kristian Alfonso reveals Tom Cruise auditioned for Bo Brady on Days

When discussing their different auditions for their characters, Kristian reminded Peter that Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise was one of the final five or six people auditioning for Bo. Peter didn’t remember that prompting Kristian to tell a funny story about Tom sitting next to Frances Reid on a plane.

“Oh, Peter, you knew that. Remember when Fran sat next to him on the plane? On the way back from somewhere, it was Tom, and they started talking, and she said she worked on Days of Our Lives. And he was like, ‘Oh, I tested for the role of Bo,'” Kristian shared.

Another Days connection on the podcast was that Christine revealed she got far along in the audition process to play Billie Reed. Christine ultimately lost out to Lisa Rinna, stating she didn’t remember the character’s name but did recall it went to Lisa.

To listen to Peter and Kristian’s full interview on Hey Dude… The 90’s Called! click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.