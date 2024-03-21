Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on today and when will it return?

The Young and the Restless viewers were shocked today when they tuned in to see their Genoa City favorites were nowhere to be found.

Expecting to see what happens after Claire’s (Hayley Erin) altered life reality dream and Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) words to her niece, the show wasn’t on.

That’s right, Y&R fans will be waiting a while to see the latest drama going down in Genoa City.

Honestly, after the snooze fest of Claire’s dream, having The Young and the Restless not airing was a bit of a letdown.

Considering it will be an extra long weekend, we expected more of a cliffhanger than Claire’s dream/nightmare and wondering if Jordan is really dead.

So, what happened with Y&R? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on today?

The reason for The Young and the Restless not being on today is simple. CBS is all about March Madness right now.

Yes, it’s that time of year again when the network devotes its programming to the NCAA Tournament. This happens every year. Hence the term March Madness, yet every year, Y&R fans are still shocked the show is preempted.

CBS will have coverage of the NCAA Tournament all day today, Thursday, March 21, and tomorrow, Friday, March 22. The Young and the Restless being preempted on both days makes this a very short week for the daytime drama.

When will Y&R return, and what can fans expect?

The Young and the Restless will return with new episodes on Monday, March 25. Things should pick up right where they left off before the episode that was Claire’s dream.

Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) mental health has her spiraling out of control as alternate personalities take over, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

The aftermath of Jordan’s action will also take center stage, with the Newman family reeling from what happened and whether or not to believe Jordan is really gone.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is taking charge upon her Genoa City return after learning Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheated on her with Heather (Vail Bloom), and Devon (Bryton James) knew about it.

Speaking of Devon, things will only get worse for him as Billy (Jason Thompson) continues to push for a name change at Chancellor-Winters, and they continue to clash.

Meanwhile, Mamie (Veronica Redd) has other plans for the company, which has everyone involved a bit on edge.

Those are just a few things waiting for Y&R fans when the show returns after a long weekend.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.