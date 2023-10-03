General Hospital fans are wondering why the ABC soap isn’t on today and when it will be back.

Today, fans tuned in to see what happened with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), only to find out the show wasn’t on.

On Monday, the daytime drama ended with a big cliffhanger that saw Sasha once again in grave danger because of Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder).

Well, it turns out that GH fans will be waiting a little while longer to see the fallout of this situation.

Yes, the ABC soap will be off for a couple of days this week.

The good news is that General Hospital will be back before fans know it.

Why isn’t General Hospital on today and when will it return?

Today, Tuesday, October 3, and tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, GH is preempted for ABC’s coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs. While that’s good news for baseball fans, the preemption means two days of waiting for soap fans.

General Hospital will return on Thursday, October 5, picking up right where the show left off on Monday.

The next preview revealed that Chase (Josh Swickard) wants answers from Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Over with Anna (Finola Hughes), she calls out Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and Trina (Tabyana Ali) gushes over Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). Meanwhile, Gregory (Gregory Harrison) wants Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to help him.

All of this plus Sonny (Maurice Benard) calls out Glays’ (Bonnie Burroughs) lies, and we find out who tries to Sasha from Dr. Montague.

That just on Thursday, Friday’s episode promises to keep fans glued to the edge of their seats, too.

What else is happening on General Hospital this week?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a preview video for the show reveals that Sonny turns to Michael (Chad Duell) of all people for a favor. It’s safe bet this has to do with helping Sasha in some way.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have a decision to make. Plus, Carly (Laura Wright) remains more determined than ever to get Drew (Cameron Mathison) out of Pentonville.

Laura (Genie Francis) should be back in Port Charles later this week to help Valentin figure out what’s really going on with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). GH viewers know Charlotte’s behavior is all Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) handy work from beyond the grave, but Laura and Valentin are clueless.

November sweeps are on the horizon, and the writers are clearly setting the stage for a month full of draw-dropping moments filled with twists and turns.

What are your thoughts on General Hospital these days?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.