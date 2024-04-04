Days of our Lives has another casting change coming as Jamie Martin Mann has aired his final episode as Tate Black.

Jamie debuted as the newly-aged teen son of Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) last fall.

The addition of Tate came as Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter Holly (Ashley Puzemis) was also aged to a teen.

They brought a new teen scene into Salem with a burgeoning romance and a drug issue.

Holly finally came clean this week, revealing the drugs she overdosed on were hers, not Tate’s.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, as Tate gets to come home, he will soon have a new face as Jamie has exited the role.

Why did Jamie Martin Mann leave Days of our Lives as Tate?

Ahead of his exit, Jamie got candid with Soap Opera Digest regarding his exit from the hit Peacock soap. Days fans may not know that Jamie was splitting his time between the show and attending college at the University of Michigan.

Ahead of his junior year, Jamie decided that juggling both, especially the back and forth to Los Angeles, was too much.

“Traveling back and forth would’ve been a considerable impediment to [obtaining a] musical theater degree. I know it seems very hoity-toity and aloof, and it’s not a ‘real’ major, but there is a considerable amount of work, and it requires a lot of time in class,” he shared.

The actor also revealed that trying to finish his degree and work on Days of our Lives wouldn’t have been fair to the show or his cast members.

“You’re only as good as your partner. If you’re working with a scene partner who’s not prepared and who’s not fully committed, it’s not fair. And it’s not fun to do that. I didn’t want to put any of those fellow actors that I respected so much through that position,” Jamie expressed to the outlet.

In the end, after long conversations with his parents, Jamie decided finishing his degree was the right path for him.

“I also think part of that was just the fear that I would never find the time to finish it out. I really just want to be able to close this chapter before I inevitably enter the industry again,” the actor stated.

Jamie was thrilled to be able to wrap up the drug storyline ahead of his exit and finish his stint with Tate coming home to his parents.

Eric Marstolf says goodbye to Jamie Martin Mann ahead of Days exit

One person giving Jamie mad props during his run as Tate is his on-screen dad, Eric. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Eric reshared the Soap Opera Digest article explaining why he chose to leave the show.

“Cheers to this young man. Thanks for gracing us with your time & talent,” read Eric’s X.

Pic credit: @ericmartsolf/X

Jamie may be gone, but Tate will still have plenty of drama going on. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Holly and Tate can’t quit each other, much to the dismay of their parents.

Yes, a new forbidden teen romance is on the horizon for the hit Peacock soap, but Jamie won’t be part of it.

Best of luck to Jamie at college!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.