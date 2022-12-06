Jeremy’s making waves in Genoa City on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

Who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question Y&R fans are asking now that the villain has finally made his way to Genoa City.

November sweeps may be over, but the hit CBS soap opera has pulled out the big guns with Jeremy getting out of prison and shaking things up for Diane (Susan Walters).

For weeks now, the daytime drama has teased that Diane’s past was coming back to haunt her in a big way.

It seems that will be courtesy of Jeremy, who no doubt will want revenge for her part in sending him to prison.

Jeremy has only briefly appeared on the show.

However, his arrival has fans buzzing about who is playing the new villain on the show.

Who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless?

The talented James Hyde is playing Jeremy on Y&R. If he looks familiar, that’s because James is no stranger to the soap opera world.

James appeared on the NBC soap opera Another World as Neil Johansson for a handful of episodes before landing his breakout role as Sam Bennett on Passions. The actor has stayed busy since Passions was canceled, appearing on several prime-time shows such as Station 19, CSI, Las Vegas, and the Netflix show Monarca, to name a few.

Along with his acting skills, James also produced and starred in his own reality television show back in the day called James Hyde Steals the Show. James was hunting for unique entertainers and traveled worldwide to find them. The show aired on Crackle for two seasons.

According to his Instagram bio, James also works as an agent for Momentum talent, Pallas Management group, and Joe Bonilla Latinvasion A3 Artist Agency.

James Hyde talks playing Jeremy Stark on Y&R

Last month as Jeremy appeared in flashbacks on The Young and the Restless, James spoke with TV Insider regarding his new role. James admitted he manifested the role because it’s been a while since he was on a soap opera.

“I remember thinking that if I ever came back to daytime, I wanted it to be with Y&R,” he shared with the website.

James explained he initially read for the role of Tucker, and when he didn’t get it, one of the casting associates said they were trying to find a way to bring him on the show.

“A week or so later, they called with the part of Jeremy. I shot my first episode at the end of September, and I worked with Susan. It felt so great to be back in this genre,” James expressed.

As for what Y&R fans can expect from Jeremy or how long the character will be around, James is keeping that under wraps. Jeremy certainly made an impression, and it will be good to see a new villain thrown into the current mix of characters.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.