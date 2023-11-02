Holly on Days of our Lives has shaken up the teen scene while giving off vibes of another fan-favorite character on the Peacock soap.

The daughter of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Daniel (Shawn Christian) has been growing up off-screen for the past couple of years.

All of that changed when Holly experienced SORAS in October as part of a new Salem teen scene.

Holly has been on a mission since she was aged, and it has everything to do with her new stepbrother, Johnny (Carson Boatman).

After nearly a month of having newly aged Holly on-screen, Days fans can’t help but want to learn more about the talented actress playing her.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Holly’s portrayer.

Who plays Holly on Days of our Lives?

Ashley Puzemis debuted as teenage Holly Jonas on Tuesday, October 10, and has been killing it on the show. Holly gave off bad girl vibes from the second she came on-screen in the park with a newly aged Tate (Jamie Martin Mann).

Although Days of our Lives is her first forte in the soap world, Ashley admitted to Soap Opera Digest that her mom’s a big The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful fan, watching them daily.

Days also marks Ashley’s first big contract role. The actress has previously had small parts on shows like Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and the Prime Video show BF for Hire.

While she may be new to soaps, Ashley has been holding her on the show, especially with vets like her on-screen mom, Arianne.

Ashley Puzemis talks working with Days vet Arianne Zucker

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Ashley got real about Arianne being her favorite person she has met on the daytime drama.

Arianne has been helping Ashley learn the soap ropes. However, that’s not the only reason Ashley adores her.

“I love Ari. I think I actually became more confident on set when we finally started having scenes together. She was so inviting, and she’s an incredible actress. It’s not hard to just follow her and learn from her. I just want to study her all day,” Ashley told the outlet.

@EjamiJosie Just gif'd it. The scene reminds me of when Allie walked up on Johnny & Chanel making out in HTS and was snide about it. Both Allie & Holly should realized that #Janel can't keep their hands off each other. It is pretty obvious. #Days #DaysofOurLives #romance pic.twitter.com/6TVQFtgvxy — Miss D. 📚 🎀 📺 🎬 (@bonobochick) November 1, 2023

The young starlet gave Arianne props for having an open-door policy with Ashley from day one. They really have built a mother-and-daughter relationship. It certainly shows on-screen, too.

Days viewers can easily see that Holly is a chip off the old block regarding relationships and scheming. Part of Ashley’s ability to show that resemblance comes from Arianne filling her in on Nicole’s sketchy past.

A preview video for winter in Salem revealed that tragedy strikes Holly and Nicole, so gear up for November sweeps and the aftermath.

What do you think of Holly so far?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.