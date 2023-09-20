Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless has become a popular subject over the last few days following the sudden passing of Billy Miller.

The talented actor was beloved in the soap world by his fans and colleagues after appearing on Y&R, General Hospital, and All My Children.

Tributes have been pouring in for Billy from his soap family, which has had many reflecting on this stint as Billy Abbott on Y&R.

Billy played the character from 2008 to 2014, and according to his former costar, Eric Braeden, he was “BILLY BOY.”

However, several actors have played the role since the son of John (Jerry Douglas) and Jill (Jess Walton) was aged to a teen.

Let’s take a look at who’s playing the character now, as well as other actors in the pivotal role.

Who plays Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless?

Actor Jason Thompson has played the role of Billy Abbott since 2016. Aside from Billy, Jason is the longest-running actor to portray the Abbott heir.

When Billy Abbott was aged, David Tom, brother of The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom, stepped into the role in 1999. David left Y&R in 2002, and the character was written off the show.

The Young and the Restless struggled to find a replacement for David, with two actors, Ryan Brown and Scott Seymour, having brief stints as Billy Abbott.

In 2008, Billy stepped into the role of Billy Abbott, and everything changed. Billy took the character to a whole new level, paving the way for Billy Abbott to become a key player in Genoa City.

Billy left in 2014, with Burgess Jenkins taking over for two years before Jason stepped in to play the character that was actually Billy’s idea in the first place.

#BillyMiller broke the mold as #BillyAbbott in capturing the character's complexity, duplicity and vulnerability. Not an easy task while playing off alongside veterans of the game.



He deserved every accolade that came his way. May peace be with him.#RIPBillyMiller#YR#GH pic.twitter.com/yFLyvYtxlu — Curtis Stephen (@curtisstephen23) September 17, 2023

Y&R star Jason Thompson honors Billy Miller

Taking to Instagram following Billy’s death, a teary-eyed Jason paid tribute to his dear friend. After admitting it took him a while to find the words to speak about Billy, he opened up, admiring him for years from afar.

They became friends after Billy joined General Hospital as NuJason. When Jason left General Hospital, Billy suggested that Jason would make a great Billy Abbott.

“I have to say, knowing that it was his role. He’s the one that really made that character. He kept me honest for the last eight years,” Jason expressed. “I was almost fearful of my job to a certain extent because I thought that he was always gonna be able to come back whenever he wanted to because he was that good.”

The actor shared that it was because of Billy that he worked so hard to keep Billy Abbott at the level Billy created. Honoring Billy’s legacy is something Jason vowed to do as long as he’s playing the character.

“The truth is now, for as long as I’m blessed to play that character. I’m just gonna be so dedicated to making sure that I can do right by it,” Jason ended his message.

Billy Miller will be forever remembered as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the tributes have been pouring in for Billy since news of his death, including one from his friend, Y&R star Elizabeth Hendrickson, that will leave you in tears.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.