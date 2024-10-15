Who killed Heather on The Young and the Restless? That’s been the question on Y&R fans’ minds since Heather (Vail Bloom) died.

The incident occurred right before the 30th-anniversary special honoring Sharon Case as Sharon Newman.

We all know that Sharon thinks she killed Heather and has been covering her tracks.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is in trouble due to Sharon’s devious plans.

Today, Y&R viewers saw Chance (Conner Floyd) find the evidence Sharon planted to frame Daniel for Heather’s murder.

As November sweeps loom, the question of what really happened to Heather has fans even more amped up.

In true soap fashion, Sharon likely didn’t kill Heather because when she blacked out, Heather was alive and well. There’s a chance it could have been Sharon, but that doesn’t seem to be where the powers that be are going with this storyline.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Lucy’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) bio mom, Daisy Carter (Yvonne Zima), is the real killer. After all, Heather has been raising her daughter, Lucy, as her own for years, so Daisy could be out for revenge.

Daisy’s mom, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), has been named a possible killer, too, in a quest to get revenge for her daughter. That’s unlikely, though, as Sheila has been busy building a life in Los Angeles with her husband, Deacon (Sean Kanan), and staying out of trouble on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Y&R could go with the jilted lover aspect, which would be Heather’s former flame in Portugal, who got left behind when she returned to Genoa City to be with Daniel.

Then again, the hit CBS soap could pull a fast one and make Sharon the killer, adding some twist to clear her of the crime.

When will we know who killed Heather on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless fans will wait a while before the real killer is revealed. November sweeps should see Daniel fight to clear his name.

Along with Daniel’s struggle, Y&R celebrates a milestone during November sweeps with its 13000th episode featuring Devon (Bryton James) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) wedding. Several faces are returning for the wedding, including Jill (Jess Walton) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

This means that we probably won’t learn who killed Heather until the February sweeps unless the show pulls a fast one and gives us the information in November. Be sure to keep watching to find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.