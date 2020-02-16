Who is Valentin’s father on General Hospital? Here’s why it isn’t Luke Spencer

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital threw viewers a curveball when they revealed that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was not a Cassadine at all. Despite growing up believing he was the bastard son of Mikkos (John Colicos), that is not the case.

Helena (Constance Towers) is his mother. That was confirmed with a DNA test and his hallucinations and conversations with her ghost on Friday. As Valentin worked out his mother’s plan and how she pulled it off, it was revealed that she did it all to have a part of Luke Spencer’s (Anthony Geary) bloodline mixed with hers.

Who is Valentin’s father?

Right now, Valentin’s father is unknown. There are plenty of speculations about who it could be though. General Hospital fans have theories that bounce all over the place.

Faison (Anders Hove) is one possibility. He had several children different women including Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and Anna or Alex Devane (Finola Hughes). If this is the way things pan out, Peter (Wes Ramsey) would be his brother. Adding fuel to the fire, he would also be related to several more people throughout Port Charles.

Some other rumblings have included Edward Quartermaine (John Ingle), but that is likely wishful thinking. It probably has to do with the fact that Valentin wants shares of ELQ so badly. Currently, he is planning to buy Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) shares, except, they aren’t quite hers yet. Edward wasn’t an upstanding man, but he was a rich man. An affair with Helena is a bit much though.

Luke isn’t Valentin’s father

There is a lot of confusion over the comment Helena made about Luke Spencer’s bloodline. Some General Hospital viewers assumed that meant that Valentin was his son. That is not the case.

Valentin had a baby with Lulu (Emme Rylan) Spencer. Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) is their daughter. While it was assumed she was a Cassadine based on what everyone believed about Valentin, that is not the case.

Helena’s son, Valentin had a baby with Luke Spencer’s daughter, Lulu. That is how Helena’s bloodline mixed with Luke’s. After all the years of the back and forth, she finally got the last laugh. That is why it was Valentin who got the stolen embryo. It has been a mystery for a while, and now, all of the pieces fall into place.

Despite many viewers being confused, Helena did not infer that Luke was Valentin’s father. Her connection is being the grandmother of Charlotte.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.