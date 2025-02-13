Who is the real Damian on Young and the Restless? Jermaine Rivers teases new ‘mystery’ man in Genoa City

Damian on The Young and the Restless has fans buzzing after the shocking twist revealed during February sweeps.

The hit CBS soap did a bait switch, with viewers discovering that the person they thought was Damian was a fake.

Holden (Nathan Owens) was posing as Damian to find out for information for the real Damian (Jermaine Rivers).

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Y&R fans have even more questions, especially after today’s episode.

When Lily (Christel Khalil) literally ran into Damian, sparks flew, hinting a fan theory about who Lily finds love with this year was correct.

Let’s see what we know about the real Damian and who’s playing him on the daytime drama.

Who is the real Damian on The Young and the Restless?

The real Damian has his guard up, for sure. Damian didn’t take kindly to being set up by his mother, Amy (Valarie Pettiford), and his new brother, Nate (Sean Dominic), or discovering the truth about his father.

According to his portrayer Jermaine, that’s just the tip of the iceberg regarding the new Y&R character.

“He’s a very cerebral, cautious man. He’s very strategic and plays his cards close to the vest,” Jermaine shared with TV Insider.

February sweeps will bring more information about Damian, aside from his anger. The character isn’t trusting at all, which we can see, but he does, for some reason, believe Holden has his back.

Jermaine also expressed that Damian is a businessman who isn’t here for the games or drama in his life.

“With that level of anonymity comes mystery, so it’s going to be fun for everyone to see him initially, in contrast to what they’ve already been acquainted with with his proxy. You will see a contrast,” the actor stated.

The Young and the Restless fans will have to keep tuning in to learn more about Damian. However, we have some insight into the talented actor playing him.

Who is playing Damian on Y&R?

Jermaine was not only an Army brat growing up but also spent 20 years in the Army. After his retirement in 2013, he turned his attention to acting.

In an interesting turn of events, Jermaine met his former manager at a bar, which changed his life. To build his modeling and acting resume, Jermaine did some commercials while still serving in the military.

After he retired from the Army, Jermaine focused full-time on acting, appearing on shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Resident, The Gifted, and Devious Maids, where he worked with Nathan Owens (Holden).

Playing Damian is Jermaine’s first forte into the soap world. However, he did have a connection to The Young and the Restless before getting the gig.

Jermaine starred in the film Den of Thieves, which Christian Gudegast, the son of Eric Braeden (Victor), directed. Eric was very helpful to Jermaine during that time.

Despite recent events on the hit CBS soap, Damian and Jermaine are sticking around, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.