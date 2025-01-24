Who is the Lady in White on Days of our Lives? That’s the question Days fans are asking after the mystery woman appeared a little too invested in helping young Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

The little girl ran away, hoping to reunite her parents, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Thanks to her mom’s scrapbook, Rachel ended up at Aremid and encountered the Lady in White (Roslyn Gentle).

They immediately bonded, with there being something very familiar about the mystery woman.

When the Lady in White agreed to help Rachel get Ava (Tamara Braun) away from Brady, her identity becomes a bit clearer.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the new woman on Days of our Lives.

Who is the Lady in White on Days of our Lives?

All signs point to the Lady in White being Kristen’s not-so-dead mother, Rachel Blake. Aremid was the Blake family home, so it would make sense for Kristen’s mother to hide out there.

Little Rachel finding her way there because of Kristen’s scrapbook was another hint the woman is Rachel Blake. The fact the Lady in White was so eager to help young Rachel was another sign they are related.

Kristen telling EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) the Paris story and how her mom tried to kill Stefano (Joseph Mascolo), but they both were presumed dead, was another giveaway to the woman being Kristen’s mother.

Days fans know Stefano came back from that dead after Paris. It was only a matter of time before Kristen’s mother popped up alive and well.

Then again, the mystery woman could be a relative of Rachel Blake’s. After all, back in the day, Kristen’s mother appeared on the canvas as the Lady in White, wearing a veil to hide her disfigured face.

The new woman could be paying homage to Rachel Blake with her name and outfit but also have an axe to grind with the DiMera family.

It appears the show is ready to revisit the Blake/DiMera family history with a new mystery involving young Rachel, Ava, Kristen, and Brady.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Season 60 promo for Days had Kristen and Ava being held hostage together.

Could this be the doing of the Lady in White with an ulterior motive?

Only time will tell.

Who is playing the Lady in White on Days?

Austrailian-born actress Roslyn Gentle plays the Lady in White on the hit Peacock soap.

This isn’t Roslyn’s first forte in soaps. The actress appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2023, working with Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Vail Bloom (Heather).

Roslyn’s other credits include S.W.A.T., Unsung Hero, Bring Her to Me, and American Horror Story.

The story involving the Lady in White has only just begun. With February sweeps looming, we expect to learn more about her and confirm that she is, in fact, Kristen’s mother, Rachel Blake.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.