Who is Nate’s brother on Young and the Restless and who is playing him?

The Young and the Restless just introduced a new character connected to a core family on the hit CBS soap.

That’s why some Y&R fans are wondering about Nate’s (Sean Dominic) newfound brother Damien (Nathan Owens).

We met Damien today as Nate convinced him he was interested in Damien for a job at Winters.

Damien didn’t seem to buy what Nate was selling but still heard what he had to say.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith teased that Damien’s introduction brings a new mystery to the Winters family.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that we have finally seen Damien, it’s time for a brief refresher on Nate’s brother.

Who is Nate’s brother on The Young and the Restless?

Last fall, Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford) returned to Genoa City after nearly four decades off-screen. Amy dropped the bomb on Nate that he had a half-brother, Damien, and that she was sick.

Damien and Nate share a father, Nathan Hastings (Nathan Purdee). However, Damien doesn’t know Nathan is his father.

In fact, Y&R viewers didn’t even know about Damien until Amy returned to the canvas.

The character is new, so we don’t know much about him other than that he cut ties with his mother, Amy, a while ago and has been in some serious trouble.

There’s no question it will take time before we get to know Damien more, but we do know a lot about his portrayer.

Who is playing Damien on Y&R?

Nathan is no stranger to the soap world, especially to Days of our Lives fans. The actor started his career on the hit Peacock soap, where he played Cameron Davis for one year.

Since his time in Salem, Nathan has kept busy, starring in shows like Devious Maids, The CW’s Batwoman, and 9-1-1: Lone Star, to name a few. Nathan even starred alongside Melissa Ordway (Abby) and her husband, Justin Gaston.

Speaking with TV Insider, Nathan teased his new alter ego.

“He plays a very delicate role in this scenario, and he’s a very mysterious guy. He holds his cards close to the vest and he keeps things tight. I like diving into the mysterious world my character has. I very much enjoy this character and the depth that he can bring to the show,” he shared with the outlet.

While Y&R fans get to know Damien, Nathan admits he’s having the time of his life playing the character. The actor shared the cast has been so welcoming and amazing, especially Sean and Zuleyka Silver (Audra).

Make sure to keep watching The Young and the Restless as we learn more about Damien heading into February sweeps.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.