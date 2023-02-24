Who is Megan Hathaway on Days of our Lives? That’s a question Days fans are asking after she turned out to be the DiMera who stole the orchid.

Megan, played by Miranda Wilson, also has a now-alive Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) being held in cryogenic-like chambers at a lab.

This week ended with Days of our Lives viewers getting a glimpse of Megan as she walked into the lab as the three women woke up.

The cliffhanger also showed John (Drake Hogestyn) realizing Megan was behind the missing orchid.

Since Megan has returned with a new vengeance, it’s time for a little refresher on the character and her connection to the DiMera family.

Here’s what we know about Megan Hathaway, a.k.a. Megan DiMera.

Who is Megan Hathaway on Days of our Lives?

Megan made her debut on the hit soap opera in 1984 along with her adoptive father, Maxwell Hathaway, but she was the biological daughter of Stefano (Joseph Mascolo).

Bo (Peter Reckell) was Megan’s high school sweetheart and the great love of her life. They were deeply in love until Megna’s mother interfered and split them up.

Megan’s mom had Megan thinking Bo didn’t love her and Bo thinking she didn’t love him. They were both left brokenhearted, devastated, and feeling betrayed.

However, when the truth came out, Bo was in love with Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Megan became obsessed with Bo and determined to win him back at all costs.

In true soap opera fashion, Megan told Bo she was pregnant when he left town all those years ago and gave their baby up for adoption. Despite Roman (then Wayne Northrop) seeing Megan going to an abortion clinic, Bo helped Megan search for their child.

Their quest landed them in New Orleans, where Megan planned to kill a pregnant woman and steal her child. Bo saved the woman but played along with the charade to stick close to Megan and the rest of the DiMera clan.

However, things went awry when a jealous Megan plotted to kill Hope. As Megan was rewiring the hot tub, she heard Larry Welch (Andrew Masset) talking about the three prisms needed to save Stefano, who was dying from an inoperable brain tumor at the time.

Larry and Megan struggled after she threatened to expose his plans to blow up Salem, and he killed her. He covered it up by placing her body in the hot tub, which was later found by Hope, making her the prime suspect in the case.

Megan Hathaway resurfaced on Beyond Salem Chapter 2

In July 2022, Megan turned out to be alive and well when she popped up on Beyond Salem Chapter 2. Stefano had Megan cryogenically frozen until he could bring her back to life.

Megan was still searching for the three prisms she believed could cure all and restore life. She had her henchman Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) kidnap Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John to help her access the prisms.

When her plan came together, Beyond Salem Chapter 2 ended with Megan using the prims to bring Bo back to life after keeping him cryogenically frozen for all these years.

Now Megan’s back on Days of our Lives with a plan involving Marlena, Kate, and Kayla that will no doubt play into the highly anticipated return of Bo to the hit daytime drama.

Be sure to keep watching to see just what havoc Megan intends to cause to the good people of Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.