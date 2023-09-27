Who is Mamie on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question Y&R fans are asking after the character popped back up in Genoa City.

Mamie was a pivotal character on the hit CBS show in the 1980s and 1990s as the housekeeper for the Abbott family.

The character was originated by Marguerite Ray in 1980, making the actress the first Black regular on the show.

Marguerite left the role in 1990, and Veronica Redd stepped in, playing Mamie until 1995 before returning in 1999, only to leave again in 2004.

Although Mamie was invaluable to John (Jerry Douglas), she was also a mother figure to her nieces Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) and Dru (Victoria Rowell).

That’s just the tip of the iceberg about this iconic character. Let’s take a look at what else we know.

Along with being there to help John run the household, she was also there for Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Jack (Peter Bergman). Mamie was a surrogate mother to the three, especially Jack, after their mother, Dina (Marla Adams), passed.

Mamie spent years protecting the kids and John, which included clashing with his much younger second wife, Jill (Jess Walton). Their fights mostly involved Mamie discovering Jill’s latest scheme and blabbing to John.

Jill always thought Mamie should act like the hired help, not a family member, as the Abbotts all treated her.

In 1995, after John suffered a stroke following his second divorce from Jill, Mamie nursed him back to health and finally confessed her feelings for him. John also admitted his love for her, only to slip into a coma.

However, in true soap fashion, when John woke up, he decided to stay married to Jill for Billy’s (then David Tom) sake. Mamie then took a hefty amount of money from Jill and left town.

The beloved housekeeper returned in 1999 to reunite with the family. Later, she helped John and Traci raise an out-of-control Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca).

Mamie wasn’t just focused on the Abbott family during her time on the show.

Throughout her time in Genoa City, she became a confidante for Olivia and Dru, Neil (Kristoff St. John), and Malcolm (Shemar Moore). That also makes Mamie an aunt to Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James), and Nate (Sean Dominic).

What brings Mamie back to Y&R?

Last spring, Mamie returned to town for the big Bi-Centennial Gala. This time around, she’s back to deal with some unfinished business.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new mystery surrounding Lily, Jill, Devon, and Chancellor-Winters. It turns out Victor (Eric Braeden) sold his stake in the company to Mamie, making it even more of a family business than before.

As for why Mamie made this move, Y&R fans will just have to keep watching.

One thing is for sure. Mamie buying into the company will reignite her feud with Jill, which will be good entertainment for fans.

Who’s excited for Mamie to be back on the show?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.