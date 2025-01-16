Who is Kerry on Days of our Lives and who is playing him?

Kerry on Days of our Lives has fans buzzing now that it’s been revealed he’s the new Lady Whistleblower.

The hit Peacock soap threw fans for a loop when Hattie (Deidre Hall) didn’t turn out to be the culprit spilling all the Body and Soul tea.

Although Leo (Greg Rikaart) initially thought it was his new crush, Javi (Al Calderon), that was a bust.

Having Kerry take over Lady Whistleblower means there’s so much more to his story than we know.

After all, he was initially brought in as a one-night stand for Leo as he nursed his broken heart from Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Now that Kerry’s getting more screen time on Days of our Lives, it’s time to find out what we know about him.

Who is Kerry on Days of our Lives?

Kerry is out for revenge against Leo for how the latter treated him following their one-night stand, or at least that’s what we are led to believe. This is Salem, so there could be another reason Kerry wants to destroy Leo.

The character also has a thing for Javi, which doesn’t seem to be part of his revenge plot. Based on his conversation with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), Kerry seems to like Javi.

There also seems to be something a bit obsessive about Kerry, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he turns out to be the next Crazy Connie (Julie Dove).

While we have more to learn about Kerry, we know plenty about the talented actor playing him.

Who is playing Kerry on Days?

Derek Yates has played Kerry since the character debuted briefly last summer.

Days of our Lives is his first forte in the soap world as a regular on a show. The actor played a waiter on General Hospital for one episode in 2021.

Derek’s other acting credits include How I Met Your Father, The Rookie: Feds, and S.W.A.T.

Aside from acting, Derek also works as a personal trainer who is always looking for new clients. Based on his Instagram Feed, it’s easy to see that fitness plays a big part in Derek’s life.

Derek Yates has been loving his time on Days of our Lives but knows the character won’t be there for the long haul.

Given recent developments, we don’t know how Kerry will stay in Salem. However, it likely won’t be very long.

Perhaps the truth about Kerry and Lady Whistleblower will emerge during February sweeps.

Keep tuning in to the hit Peacock soap to find out.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.