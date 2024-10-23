Days of our Lives has a new pot-stirrer in town: Joy Wesley, a familiar name with a new face.

This week, Joy (Alexann Hopkins) came to Salem to audition for Body and Soul but immediately got entangled with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

They met at the bar, and the Days preview video hints there’s so much to the story that fans didn’t see.

The recent development has raised questions about Joy, who is linked to several Salemites.

However, she hasn’t been seen in Salem since she was a little girl.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Joy Wesley as she shakes things up on the daytime drama.

Who is Joy on Days of our Lives?

It took a minute to realize who Joy was, but thanks to her mom, Nancy (Patrika Darbo), things began to click about the newbie.

Joy is the younger sister of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and the daughter of Nancy and Craig (Kevin Spirtas). The young woman was born to save the life of her older sister, Chloe, when she was diagnosed with leukemia back in the day.

At the time, Chloe had barely learned that Nancy was her bio mom, and her illness forced Nancy to reveal Craig was Chloe’s bio dad. In desperate need of a bone marrow transplant, Craig and Nancy conceived Joy for the sole reason of helping Chloe.

Joy left town with her parents when she was a little girl. Since then, Chloe has occasionally mentioned her younger sister, but not very much.

Perhaps having Joy cause chaos in Salem will bring Chloe back to town so we can see more of this sibling dynamic.

#OnThisDay in 2003, Nancy gave birth to Joy #ClassicDays #Days #DaysofourLives



I wish they would've brought on an adult Joy during that whole Craig/Nancy story; they could've added another dimension to it. 🧵 https://t.co/2aRTtEwpT3 pic.twitter.com/yxrt0daKYu — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) March 7, 2024

What can Days fans expect from Joy?

There’s no question that Joy was brought in to cause some trouble. However, we also don’t know much about the character.

Joy hasn’t been on the canvas since she was a toddler, which means the sky is the limit for what the writers can do with her.

What we do know is that with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Theresa/Gwen (Emily O’Brien), and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) gone, Salem does need a good schemer.

Yes, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are still around to stir the pot. Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) does appear to be a schemer in training, but Joy could help fill a void that’s been missing for a minute.

Make sure to keep tuning in to learn more about Joy and how she plans to shake things up during November sweeps.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.