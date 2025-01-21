Recently, The Young and the Restless has been about the return of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise).

With February sweeps on the horizon, Y&R fans should prepare for some explosive events surrounding the two villains.

The walls are closing in on Jordan now that Claire (Hayley) has convinced her she’s on her side.

It’s only a matter of time before something drastic happens, and we have a feeling a who killed Jordan story is brewing.

Before that happens, though, we thought a little refresher on the character was in order.

After all, some Y&R fans are confused about why she hates the Newmans and how Claire is related to her.

Who is Jordan on Young and the Restless?

Jordan is a relatively new character to the hit CBS soap, debuting in November 2023. However, since then, Jordan has and continues to leave a path of destruction on the show.

The character is the sister of Eve Howard (Margaret Mason), Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) mom, and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ex. Eve died years ago, and Jordan blamed the Newman family, especially Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Jordan’s initial plan to kill the Newman family went awry when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole learned Claire was really the daughter they thought died at birth. Claire ended up helping the Newmans escape, and Jordan went on the run.

However, she did cause harm to the family, especially Nikki, who fell off the wagon because Jordan supplied her with vodka. Nikki’s alcoholism wreaked havoc on Victor, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria.

Jordan has been on the show for a while and has been captured and evaded the law multiple times. Victor even locked her up in a dungeon-like cell, but Cole and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) convinced the mustache to turn her over to the authorities again.

That worked out well because Jordan is back on the loose with Ian months later, and someone is impersonating her in prison.

Claire to Jordan: "I'm legally a Newman now, with all that entails, including an impressive inheritance, should my mother Victoria Newman meet with an unexpected, unfortunate fate! #YR 💀 pic.twitter.com/w6N2XAXDgn — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) January 21, 2025

Is Jordan’s time up on Y&R?

Even though Claire thinks she’s playing Jordan so that she, Nikki, and Victoria can kill her, we aren’t so sure. Jordan may be crazy, but she’s no fool.

In fact, we have a feeling Claire will wind up in harm’s way when all is said and done. Perhaps Jordan will fake her death and set Claire up to take the fall.

What we do know is that The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor traps Jordan this week, so all signs point to time running out for her.

Then again, this is Y&R, and anything is possible. Keep watching to find out if Claire really dupes Jordan and what Victor does to Jordan.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.