Deimos caused a lot of chaos in Salem before his reign of terror ended on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Who is Deimos Kiriakis on Days of our Lives? That’s a question some Days fans are asking after possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) decided to wreak havoc on Salem by bringing a few villains back from the dead.

MarDevil is unleashing evil throughout the town in the form of Deimos (Vincent Irizarry), Nick Fallon (Blake Berris), and Charlie Dale (Mike Manning). It’s certainly not the Halloween night the good people of Salem hoped it would be.

The last time fans of the hit NBC soap opera saw Deimos onscreen was in 2017, when the character finally got what he deserved. Since it’s been a while, let’s do a little fresher on Victor’s (John Aniston) younger and more evil half-brother.

Who is Deimos Kiriakis on Days of our Lives?

Deimos wasn’t in Salem too long, but he left a path of destruction during his time in town. Fresh out of prison, Deimos showed up claiming he turned over a new leaf and wanted Victor to give him a job.

Victor wasn’t thrilled to see Deimos, but a family secret kept Victor from kicking him out. Little did Victor know that Deimos had been scheming with Philip (then John-Paul Lavoisier) before arriving in Salem.

When Philip failed to keep his end of the deal, Deimos set up Philip to make it look like he betrayed Victor. The move resulted in Victor disowning Philip, with the latter leaving town.

Deimos was determined to get Victor’s fortune. He switched Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) medication resulting in her falling down the steps and being paralyzed. Deimos forced Victor to sign over his money in exchange for healing Maggie.

The two brothers argued with Victor collapsing as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) walked in, resembling Helena, a woman from Deimos’ past. Although dating Kate (Lauren Koslow) at the time, Nicole and Deimos were drawn to each other.

Kate, Nicole, and Deimos were fighting when he fell off a cliff with all of Salem believing he was dead.

What happened to Deimos on Days?

Deimos survived, and with the help of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), who knew him as Robert Tasso, was nursed back to health. After Deimos and Chloe hooked up, Nicole found them, demanding he returned to Salem to clear her name for his alleged killing.

Back in Salem, Victor and Deimos called a truce to save Maggie. A love triangle between Nicole, Chloe, and Deimos kicked off, with Chloe ending up pregnant. In a true soap opera twist, the baby Chloe was carrying ended up being Deimos and Nicole’s baby, Holly.

Nicole accepted his marriage proposal but was clueless that Deimos was doing horrific things in town, like holding Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gabi (Camila Banus) hostage. Oh, and ordering a hit on Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

When Chloe won custody of Holly, Nicole dumped him, putting on an even more terrorizing spree. Deimos poisoned Gabi and Abigail (Marci Miller) but only gave Chad the cure to save one of them.

Later Nicole turned to Deimos for help after she kidnapped Holly. Deimos enlisted Xander (Paul Telfer) to help move the three of them to Greece. However, things went awry, and Deimos ended up back in Salem facing the music for his crimes.

Deimos ended up stripped of his fortune and developed a plan B that involved using his drug empire to get it all back. His plan didn’t last long because Deimos was found dead following a fundraiser where he drugged several people.

It was eventually revealed that Nicole stabbed Deimos in a drug-induced fit of rage.

