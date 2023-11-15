The Young and the Restless fans have been wondering about Claire Grace from the second she arrived on the CBS soap.

Claire, played by General Hospital alum Hayley Erin, came in a little lackluster, taking on the role of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) assistant.

It soon became clear that Claire had an agenda that had everything to do with Nikki.

Recently, Y&R fans learned Claire was plotting against Nikki for her Aunt Jordan.

This week, things took a turn for Nikki and Claire when the latter pulled a Misery-like kidnapping on her boss.

Oh yes, Claire’s evil side has come out, and that has only made The Young and the Restless fans more curious about the character.

Who is Claire on The Young and the Restless?

When interviewing with Nikki, Claire revealed she was from a small town in Oregon and raised by her Aunt Jordan after her parents died in a car accident. Claire also admitted she came to Genoa City because she had visited before with her college friend Sophia Carmichael.

Although she came across as the best assistant, the tide has changed, and Nikki has learned things are not what they seem with Claire.

There’s speculation that Claire may be Nikki’s long-lost sibling or even perhaps Dylan’s (Steve Burton) daughter. All signs point to Claire being related to Nikki, but Y&R fans will have to keep watching to find out why.

Another question has surfaced since crazy Claire kidnapped Nikki, and it involves Aunt Jordan.

Will Aunt Jordan take Nikki’s place on Y&R?

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Claire’s Aunt Jordan hasn’t appeared on the CBS soap because she is Nikki’s doppelganger. After all, Claire keeps texting Nikki’s family so they don’t worry about her, but that won’t last too long.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will eventually want to see his wife or, at the very least, talk to her instead of text. The mustache already called Nikki, only to get her voicemail, thanks to Claire.

It’s not unusual for soaps to pull the old switcheroo with a character being replaced by a look-a-like. The Young and the Restless fans will recall it happened back in the day with Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) and her doppelganger Marge Cotroke (Jeanne Cooper).

There’s also speculation that Nikki won’t be the only Newman family member that Claire kidnaps. After all, she did say Nikki will be reunited with her family soon.

What do you think Claire’s agenda is and her connection to Nikki?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.