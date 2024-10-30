Who is Cat on Days of our Lives? AnnaLynne McCord speaks out

Days of our Lives fans finally got some answers about fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) on the hit Peacock soap.

However, those answers have only led to more questions regarding the girl now known as Cat.

The aftermath of Steve (Stephen Nichols) exposing the imposter and stopping Mark (Jonah Robinson) from killing Chad (Billy Flynn) heats up as November sweeps roll in.

We know that fake Abigail is the sister of Mark, Felicity (Kennedy Garcia), and Aaron (Louis Tomeo), and her mother is Catherina.

Yes, the daughter that John (Drake Hogestyn) thought he killed all those years ago.

It’s a twist no one saw coming, not even AnnaLynne herself.

Who is Cat Greene on Days of our Lives?

Day fans know very little about Cat besides her identity and motive for duping Chad into believing she was Abigail. Of course, Clyde (James Read) is at the center of the scheme, which should not surprise anyone.

Now that Clyde has yet again escaped prison, we can expect him to wreak havoc on Salem, especially those who have wronged him. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Clyde is out for blood since Cat and Mark foiled his plan to get Chad’s money.

Meanwhile, Cat has much explaining to do, not just to Chad. Felicity and Aaron believe their parents were killed in a car accident.

During November sweeps, fans should learn more about the Greene family dynamic, including why Aaron and Felicity didn’t recognize Cat.

Perhaps they have no idea they even have an older sister. AnnaLynne recently addressed the character switch and even gave Days fans something to consider.

AnnaLynne McCord speaks out about playing Cat Greene on Days of our Lives

Speaking with TV Insider, AnnaLynne admitted she was excited when she got to create Cat from scratch. AnnaLynne went from being a recast to originating her own role, which allowed her more freedom with the character.

“Once that big reveal happens and the details start to play out, you do get to really experience Cat and her dynamic with her family and what her siblings mean to her,” she expressed.

There is plenty of drama to play with Cat, but AnnaLynne insists she has a humorous side that Days fans will get to see, too. Even though the Abigail imposter storyline has ended, more twists and turns are coming for Cat and her family well into 2025.

“I just found out something recently, which I definitely know that I can’t share. She has even more of a twist to her background and her story in the months to come. So, she continues to unfold, and more comes to light about Cat Green, which is really cool,” AnnaLynne told TV Insider.

One thing the actress didn’t touch on is what happened to the real Abigail’s body and whether Abigail is alive or not.

Be sure to keep watching to learn more about Cat and whether the real Abigail is returning to Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.