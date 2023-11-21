Who is Aunt Jordan on The Young and the Restless and who is playing her?

Who is Aunt Jordan on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question fans are asking after Claire’s (Hayley Erin) aunt finally appeared on the show.

Last week, Y&R fans got their first glimpse of Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) when she ensured Claire wasn’t going soft on her in the Friday cliffhanger.

These two have a master plan that kicked off with Claire kidnapping Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Claire and Aunt Jordan have also ensured that Nikki fell off the wagon, losing her sobriety and spiraling into despair.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Aunt Jordan and Claire put the next phase of their plan in motion, which involves the rest of the Newman family.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Aunt Jordan on the hit CBS soap.

Like Claire, there isn’t a lot known about Aunt Jordan right now other than she has a major vendetta against the Newman family.

The return of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) ex-husband Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck) has Y&R fans speculating Aunt Jordan has a connection to him.

After all, Cole does show up at the lake house looking for Nikki, while Claire lures Victoria, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victor (Eric Braeden). Whether Aunt Jordan is related to Cole or not remains to be seen.

However, all signs point to Claire being Eve, the daughter Cole and Victoria thought they lost. Yes, it’s far-fetched, but remember, it’s a soap, and anything is possible.

While Y&R fans wait to learn more about Aunt Jordan, her portrayer has given them a little teaser about the character.

Who is playing Aunt Jordan on Y&R?

As The World Turns fan-favorite Colleen Zenk has returned to daytime after 13 years in the role of Claire’s Aunt Jordan. Colleen played Barbara Ryan for over three decades until the show ended in 2010.

Since then, Colleen has had several guest appearances on shows like Blue Bloods, Milgram and the Fast Walkers, Tainted Dreams, and American Criminal. Colleen also enjoyed some time on Broadway, starring in Godspell, Hello, Dolly! and even doing her own one-woman show, Colleen Zenk: LIVE, just to name a few.

Colleen opened up to Saops.com about landing her new gig. Head-writer Josh Griffith wrote for Colleen on ATWT and sought her out for the role on The Young and the Restless.

After chatting briefly, Colleen accepted the role and began working immediately. The actress has kept this secret since last August, when her first scenes were filmed.

“The way she was described to me was that Jordan would be causing a lot of trouble for a lot of people. And I said, ‘Oh, well, I certainly know how to do that!'” the actress shared with the outlet.

There is no question that Aunt Jordan has been living up to the description Collen Zenk was given of her.

Aunt Jordan is just getting started on wreaking havoc on the Newman family. Be sure to keep watching to learn more about the character and her revenge plot.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.