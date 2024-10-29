Amy Lewis returned to Genoa City to drop a bombshell on Nate (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless.

The character has Y&R fans wondering who she is, and for good reason, since Amy (Valarie Pettiford) has been off the canvas for decades.

Nate has been involved in a mystery surrounding a woman from his father, Nathan Hastings’ (Nathan Purdee) past, for weeks.

Now we know that Amy found Nate because she is dying and needs his help.

In true soap fashion, Nate has a long-lost brother, who Amy needs to find before it’s too late.

That explains why Amy has resurfaced, but many still can’t figure out how she fits into The Young and the Restless fold.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who is Amy Lewis on The Young and the Restless?

Amy first appeared in Genoa City in 1983, then played by Stephanie Williams. The character was the daughter of Frank Lewis (Brock Peters), who happened to be the Genoa City police commissioner at the time.

While working for Paul Williams (Doug Davison) and Andy Richards (Steven Ford), Amy discovered that Nathan couldn’t read or write, so she secretly began to teach him.

It didn’t take long for romance to blossom. The relationship was short-lived because Nathan fell in love with Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams).

Amy was close friends with Danny (Michael Damian), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) back in the day. Hopefully, that means we will see Amy reconnect with some old friends while she’s in town.

In 1988, Amy left Genoa City to take care of her father, Frank, after he suffered a stroke. What we have learned since her return was that at the time she left, she was pregnant with Nathan’s son and Nate’s half-brother.

Nate: "…I have a half brother, a brother I never even knew about?"

Amy: "His name is Damian." #YR pic.twitter.com/HokPRw7bEl — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) October 29, 2024

Who is playing Amy Lewis on Y&R?

Soap vet Valarie Pettiford has taken over the role of Amy Lewis. The actress previously appeared as Detective Courtney Walker on Another World and Dr. Sheila Price on One Life to Live.

Valerie’s other credits include Half & Half, The District, Being Mary Jane, and A Discovery of Witches, just to name a few.

It’s unclear how long Amy and Valerie will stick around the CBS soap. Amy told Nate she had cancer, and it was terminal, but that could mean anything in the soap world.

We know that Nate has a new brother, so Y&R fans should see him on screen soon.

Do you remember Amy Lewis?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.