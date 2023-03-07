When will Bo and Hope return to Days of our Lives? That’s the question Days fans are asking as winter begins to fade away and spring is on the horizon.

It was revealed last fall that fan favorites Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso were coming back to the hit soap opera.

Peter left the show in 2015 after decades of playing Bo Brady. The character died, but those who watched Beyond Salem Chapter 2 know that he didn’t really die.

Meanwhile, Kristian exited Days of our Lives in 2020 after playing Hope Brady on and off since the 1980s. Kristian reprised the role of Hope in Beyond Salem Chapter 2.

The return of Peter and Kristian was teased in the winter promo, but with most of those storylines having already played out, it raises the question of Hope and Bo’s return.

There’s good news for Bo and Hope fans, as their return is days away.

When will Hope and Bo return to Days of our Lives?

Mark your calendars, Days fans, because Friday, March 17, is the highly anticipated return of Bo and Hope Brady.

The last time fans saw Bo, he was being held captive in a cryogenic-like chamber by the evil Megan (Miranda Wilson). Since Megan (Miranda Wilson) is holding Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) captive, it’s a safe bet the three women will discover Bo.

As for Hope, she was facing off with Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) over his betrayal. Harris, though, appeared to have convinced Hope that Megan may have brainwashed him, just like John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

The winter promo featured Ciara (Victoria Konefal) catching Hope kissing Harris, indicating they are still together when Hope resurfaces.

The adventures continue! Bo and Hope are on the case, March 16th on #DaysofourLives! @peacock #days pic.twitter.com/27aAuQoS8Y — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) March 6, 2023

When does Steve Burton debut on Days?

General Hospital alum Steve Burton shocked fans when he signed on with Days of our Lives to reprise a role he originated in the 80s. Steve has been a daytime fan favorite on GH and The Young and the Restless, so his premiere on Days is also exciting.

The talented actor brings Harris back to the hit Peacock soap opera on Monday, March 20.

“I thought it was March 16, but the actual day is March 20, So set your calendar. Peacock! March 20! It’s going to be fun. Finally, the time has come!” Steve said on the That’s Awesome podcast he hosts with his former General Hospital costar Bradford Anderson.

Steve also confirmed his premiere coincides with Hope and Bo’s return but didn’t spill any details.

Who’s excited for these major returns to the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.