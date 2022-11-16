When is John Aniston’s final air date as Victor Kiriakis on Days of our Lives?

Days has revealed the last air date for John Aniston. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives fans and stars are still reeling from the news of John Aniston’s death.

The talented actor who played Victor Kiriakis on the hit soap opera for decades passed away on Friday, November 11, with his daughter Jennifer Aniston announcing the news on Monday, November 14.

As tributes pour in for John, proving just how beloved he was by those who worked with him, Days fans can’t help but wonder when John and Victor will air on the show for the last time.

Ironically Victor and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) celebrated their anniversary on Friday, November 11, the same day the actor passed away.

Since Days of our Lives tapes so far in advance, that episode won’t be the last time John’s on the show.

Let’s take a long at John’s finale airdate and what the future holds for Victor.

When is John Aniston’s finale air date as Victor Kiriakis on Days?

People magazine has confirmed that John and Victor’s last air date on the long-running daytime drama will be on Monday, December 26. That means fans will be privy to seeing Victor one last time around Salem’s always cherished holiday season.

A rep for Days told the magazine that the episode would include an extraordinary tribute to the actor and the character.

Although it’s John’s final episode, it won’t be the way that the writers end Victor’s storyline after nearly four decades. That will take place down the road, so the writers and producers have time to draft a goodbye worthy of John and Victor.

Tributes pour in for Days of our Lives star John Aniston

Social media has been a flood of memories for those who loved John and had the privilege of working with him on the soap opera.

Paul Telfer (Xander) shared one of his favorite scenes with John via Twitter.

One of my very fave scenes



So lucky to have had the chance to learn from the master



Rest In Peace John 🖤 https://t.co/OYFF1MkfEA — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) November 14, 2022

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) used Instagram to gush over John while expressing her sadness over his passing and the revelation that Victor will forever live on in Salem.

Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny) took to Instagram to share a video of Sonny and Victor as he shared how much he will miss John.

Stephen Nichols (Steve) gave a lengthy tribute to his friend, looking back at Steve and Victor first working together when the characters were brought to Salem while giving mad props to “the master.”

Those are just a few more tributes rolling in as the soap opera community, especially those on Days of our Lives, honor John Aniston. There’s no question that sometime next year, Days will give John and Victor the send-off both men deserve.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.