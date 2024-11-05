When is Ashley coming back to The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless has mentioned Ashley (Eileen Davidson) quite a bit lately, but the character remains off-screen.

Now fans wonder when Ashley will be back on-screen and in Genoa City.

It’s been months since Ashley sought help for her DID in Paris.

However, Jack (Peter Bergman) has jetted off to bring his sister home for a very special occasion.

The wedding of her daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), is the backdrop for everything happening.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Y&R is using the wedding as a special milestone, meaning fans will see Ashley soon.

When will Ashley be back on The Young and the Restless?

The wait to see Ashley back in Genoa City is almost over. Jack and Ashley will return from Paris on Monday, November 11, just before the big wedding.

On Wednesday, November 13, The Young and the Restless will air its 13,000th episode. The hit CBS soap is pulling out all the stops for the special occasion, including many more returns.

In true soap fashion, fans can expect a few twists and turns at the wedding.

As for Ashley, time in the mental health facility will undoubtedly change her character. Perhaps Ashley’s return will mean that Tucker (Trevor St. John) could be back on the canvas soon.

The big question, though, is how Ashley’s return will impact Traci’s (Beth Maitland) relationship with Alan (Christopher Cousins).

#yr US Tuesday: Kyle and Jack at the GCAC bar. Jack will be leaving for Paris to bring Ashley home. 😃 pic.twitter.com/mTPZXp14xH — alexa (@alexaismyname2) October 28, 2024

Are Ashley and Traci in danger on Y&R?

November sweeps are here, which means the hit CBS soap will undoubtedly throw fans some curveballs. Ever since Alan supposedly killed his twin brother Martin (Christopher Cousins) and pursued a relationship with Traci, Y&R viewers have been convinced something isn’t right.

Not that Traci doesn’t deserve a romance, she does, but Alan seems different, and the rumor mill is buzzing he is really Martin. Ashley’s return should help confirm or squash that theory, especially since Alan is moving into the Abbott mansion.

Here’s hoping that Ashley gets a juicy storyline that doesn’t involve her mental health again. After all, between Ashley and Sharon (Sharon Case), we are ready for something different.

It would be entertaining to throw Ashley into the current drama between Jack and Diane (Susan Walters). We always love to see Ashley and Diane clash.

In other Y&R news, Eric Braeden (Victor) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) were brought to tears ahead of the 13,000th episode, and you can read all about that here.

Are you ready for Ashley to return?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.