Ashley on The Young and the Restless has fans buzzing as she keeps acting completely out of character.

It all began when Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returned from Paris after her falling out with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Their accounts of what happened in Paris were vastly different.

After Ashley and Traci (Beth Maitland) discovered that Tucker’s versions of events were the truth, Ashley began spiraling.

Last week, a painful reminder of a car accident gave Y&R viewers a clue about what’s going on with Ashley.

Today seemed to prove that what some of The Young and the Restless fans fear is happening is true.

What’s wrong with Ashley on The Young and the Restless?

There’s no doubt something is wrong with Ashley as she grows more determined to prove that Tucker is gaslighting her. After all, this isn’t the first time someone has gaslighted Ashley, leading to her having a mental break.

This time around, though, it doesn’t seem like Ashley is being gaslighted. We hate to give Tucker any props, but he doesn’t seem to be playing games with her, at least not that we can tell so far.

Then again, it is Tucker, so we wouldn’t put it past him to have an agenda that involves proving Ashley is unstable.

Ashley has a history of mental illness, so it’s not a reach for her to be having a breakdown. The fact that Ashley has become fixated on not only Tucker being a liar but also destroying him seems to only add fuel to the fire that Ashley’s struggling with mentally.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley makes a dangerous decision this week, so fans should be prepared for this story to take a twist.

Will Ashley’s mental health crisis bring danger to her loved ones?

The Abbott family believes that Tucker and his mind games are what’s causing Ashley to be in turmoil. Unfortunately, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) theory Ashley will soon turn a corner can only mean she won’t.

Ashley knows she is putting her family at risk, but that doesn’t mean she will seek help right away. Things are going to get worse before they get better, and it’s a safe bet at least one of Ashley’s loved ones will be harmed because of her.

Only time will tell how the rest of the Ashley breakdown story will unfold. However, it is February sweeps, so Y&R viewers should expect the story to move right along with more resolution for Ashely before the month is over.

Keep watching to find out what happens next with Ashley on the hit CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.