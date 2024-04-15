What happened to Harrison on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question on Y&R fans’ minds for several reasons.

The CBS soap had a casting switcheroo just as a storyline featuring the youngest Abbott was heating up.

After playing Harrison since the character came on the scene in May 2021, Kellen Enriquez has exited the role.

On Friday, April 12, a new actor was playing Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Allison Lanier) young son.

The change-up comes as Harrison goes missing, and Claire (Hayley Erin) gets dubbed as his kidnapper.

More on that later because it also has fans wondering what happened to Harrison, but first, let’s take a look at the new actor playing him.

Who is playing Harrison on The Young and the Restless?

Redding Munsell has taken over the role of Harrison Abbott from Kellen. This is Redding’s first forte into the soap world.

The young actor is just getting started in his career. However, Redding already has one major credit to his name.

Redding played Jake, the son of Brittany Snow’s Rachel, in the Oscar-nominated short film Red, White, and Blue.

Along with joining Y&R, Redding will star in the upcoming film Hurricanna. The flick stars soap vet A. Martinez, Holly Hunter, and Sylvia Hoeks.

No reason was given for the sudden Harrison switch. The rumor mill is buzzing that perhaps the writers wanted to age the character a bit.

We may never know why, but the timing comes as Harrison is about to embark on a significant journey.

What happened to Harrison on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Harrison and Claire go missing. Jordan (Colleen Zenk), of course, is behind their disappearance. However, the only person on Summer’s and Kyle’s mind is Claire, the last person with Harrison.

Other spoilers for the hit CBS tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knows this had Jordan written all over it.

The odds are that Harrison will go missing because Jordan sees his connection with Claire. We know that aside from revenge on the Newman family, Jordan wants to gain control of her niece again.

Jordan kidnapping Claire and Harrison seems very impulsive, which is unlike her. After all, she didn’t know Claire would be at the Abbott mansion in advance.

Being impulsive could be her downfall, but in the meantime, Claire must protect Harrison from her crazy aunt.

Keep watching to find out what Jordan does next and if Claire redeems herself.

What do you think of the Harrison switcheroo?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.