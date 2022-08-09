There’s a new Dr. Rolf in town on Days. Pic credit: NBC

What happened to Dr. Rolf on Days of our Lives? We are asking that question as the evil doc has a new face.

Despite a new face appearing in the role a couple of weeks ago, Days fans still wonder why the sudden switcheroo.

The character of Dr. Wilhelm Rolf was originated by actor William Utay in 1977 as the mad scientist to evil mastermind. Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo).

Dr. Rolf helped Stefano play the puppeteer in many situations on Stefano’s orders, including the baby switch of J.T Brady and Isaac Carver. The villain doctor also created the Gemini twins, who turned out to be Cassie (Alexis Thorpe) and Rex (Kyle Lowder), the biological children of Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Even after Stefano’s demise, the mad scientist has been working his evil magic in the lab doing deeds for various DiMera family members and what he believes Stefano would have wanted.

So, does the infamous crazy character have a new face?

William Utay played Dr. Rolf on and off for nearly two decades on the hit daytime drama. The doctor had been serving time in Statesville, appearing from time to time.

A chat with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) at Christmas time in 2020 was one of the last times Days of our Lives viewers saw him on-screen. Although his drug was used when Gwen (Emily O’Brien) used it on Abigail (Marci Miller) and he has been brought up a lot since.

July sweeps brought a new face to the character of Dr. Rolf, now played by Richard Wharton. No explanation was given for why a new actor was in the role.

The best answer is that William was likely unavailable for the current story arc. William is Dr. Rolf, so the show would replace him unless there was no other option.

As for Richard, he’s a talented man with a slew of acting credits on his resume appearing in shows such as Will & Grace, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hacks, and American Crime Story, to name a few.

Dr. Rolf has a new project on Days

Richard has been doing a fabulous job of taking over the role of Dr. Rolf. The character emerged in July at Statesville when he blackmailed Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) into getting him a pardon too.

Once they were both free, Dr. Rolf went to work in his lab. After Jake (Brandon Barash) was shot and killed, the mad scientist revealed to Kristen he plans to revive Stefan with a little help from Jake’s heart.

It’s a class evil villain move that depicts Dr. Rolf. However, he has a new obstacle courtesy of Li (Remington Hoffman), who does not want Stefan brought back to life because of his relationship with Gabi (Camila Banus).

What do you think of the new Dr. Rolf?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.