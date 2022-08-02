Trevor St. John joins The Young and the Restless: Who will he play?

Trevor is the newest addition to Y&R. Pic credit: @PureFlixEnt/YouTube

Trevor St. John is headed back to daytime with a new role on The Young and the Restless.

The talented actor is best known for taking over the role of Todd Manning on One Life to Live after Roger Howarth exited the show.

When Roger returned to OLTL, it was revealed that Trever’s character was really Victor Lord, Jr., Todd’s long-lost identical twin.

It was a classic soap opera move.

After over a decade away from the daytime genre, Trevor is returning to his roots by joining Y&R.

News broke today that the hit CBS soap opera had snatched up Trevor, who has already started to film the show.

What character will Trevor St. John play on The Young and the Restless?

Deadline was first to break the news that the One Life to Live alum is set to appear on The Young and the Restless. The outlet revealed Trevor is filming the new role and is slated to hit CBS airwaves this fall.

As for who Trevor is playing, that’s being kept under lock and key by the powers that be at Y&R, which means it’s going to be good.

There’s a chance Trevor could be a recast for character fans haven’t seen in a while. However, it seems more likely Trevor will originate a new character that impacts Genoa City.

The news of the mystery role comes hot on the heels of Ashland’s (Robert Newman) sudden demise. That means Trevor’s character could have a connection to Ashland and his deceitful past.

After all, Ashland may be gone, but he’s still wreaking havoc on the Newman family. Adding a character connected to Ashland would help further the story and also keep fans wondering if Ashland’s really dead.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor (Eric Braeden) is put in the hot seat over Ashland’s death this week.

When will Trevor St. John premiere on Y&R?

Fans will most likely be waiting until closer to Trevor’s premiere date to find out who he is playing on the show.

Since Trevor is already taping scenes, that means he should pop up on the daytime drama in late September or early October. In the past, The Young and the Restless films about six to eight weeks out from when episodes air.

One thing is for sure. Whoever Trevor St. John plays on Y&R, he will be a great addition to the cast.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.